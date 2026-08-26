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Headlines

Nine killed in Ukrainian strike on bus in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, Russia says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Russia Conflict

Nine Killed as Ukrainian Strike Hits Bus in Russian-Controlled Luhansk Region

Details of the Incident

Official Statement from Russian-Installed Governor

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed when a Ukrainian strike hit a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, the region's Russian-installed Governor Leonid Pasechnik said.

Bus Route and Circumstances

Pasechnik said the bus was travelling from Lysychansk to Kadiivka at the time of the strike, but provided no further details about the circumstances of the attack.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The alleged strike occurred in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, highlighting the ongoing conflict along shifting frontlines.
  • Governor Pasechnik provided limited details on the circumstances of the attack; independent confirmation is lacking.
  • This incident follows previous reported bus strikes in occupied eastern Ukraine, such as an alleged drone strike in Donetsk in June 2026 that killed eight, underscoring continued civilian risk amid the war.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Ukrainian strike in Luhansk?
Nine people were reported killed when a Ukrainian strike hit a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Luhansk region.
Where did the bus travel during the strike in Luhansk?
The bus was traveling from Lysychansk to Kadiivka at the time of the strike.
Who confirmed the Ukrainian strike in the Luhansk region?
The strike was reported by the Russian-installed Governor of Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik.
Has the report on the Luhansk bus strike been independently verified?
No, Reuters could not independently verify the report about the bus strike in Luhansk.

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