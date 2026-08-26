Nine Killed as Ukrainian Strike Hits Bus in Russian-Controlled Luhansk Region
Details of the Incident
Official Statement from Russian-Installed Governor
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed when a Ukrainian strike hit a bus in the Russian-controlled part of Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, the region's Russian-installed Governor Leonid Pasechnik said.
Bus Route and Circumstances
Pasechnik said the bus was travelling from Lysychansk to Kadiivka at the time of the strike, but provided no further details about the circumstances of the attack.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(Reporting by Reuters Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)