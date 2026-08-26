GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Meta reaches $16.68 billion settlement over social media harms to children - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Meta reaches $16.68 billion settlement over social media harms to children

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Meta Settles for $16.68 Billion Over Social Media Harms to Children in US

Landmark Settlement and Its Implications

By Diana Novak Jones

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms agreed to pay a maximum $16.68 billion and make major changes to Facebook and Instagram to resolve claims by states across the U.S. that the company designed those platforms to addict children, misled consumers about their safety and improperly collected children's personal data.

Scope of the Settlement

The settlement resolves claims brought by 29 U.S. states, and will end a federal trial that had been one of the highest-profile tests yet of allegations that social media companies harmed young users.

Key Provisions and Changes

Meta will impose daily usage limits and restrict nighttime usage by children who use Facebook and Instagram, and enhance measures to prevent children from accessing age-restricted content.

The Menlo Park, California-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Additional Lawsuits Resolved

Wednesday's settlement also resolves lawsuits by California, Illinois, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., over privacy claims related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where the consulting firm collected personal data of millions of Facebook users. Those states will receive $459.3 million to resolve those lawsuits.

Shares of Meta rose 2.3% in early trading.

Broader Legal Context

The claims were part of a broader wave of litigation brought by states, local governments, school districts and individuals alleging that Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

Details of the Federal Trial

The trial in the Oakland, California, federal court covered claims from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers.

It also covered claims from 29 states that Meta ⁠violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent, and using the data to train machine learning and generative AI models. 

Meta's Defense

Meta has long argued it could not have misled consumers about whether its services were addictive because "social media addiction" is not a recognized psychiatric condition.

Before the trial began on August 18, Meta said California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey were seeking up to $1.4 trillion in penalties. The states suggested that the figure would be closer to $200 billion.

A Mental Health Crisis

Ongoing Litigation Against Social Media Companies

Meta, Snapchat and its parent Snap, YouTube and its parent Alphabet, and TikTok and its parent ByteDance still face thousands of lawsuits in federal and state courts over claims they knowingly designed their platforms to have features that addict children and teenagers, fueling a mental health crisis. A trial in Nashville over claims brought by Tennessee against Meta began last month.

The federal cases were consolidated before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, and include lawsuits brought by individuals, school districts and state governments. 

Recent Verdicts and Appeals

Earlier this year, Meta lost both phases of a landmark lawsuit brought by New Mexico. A jury in March ordered it to pay $375 million after finding it had misled consumers about the safety of its platforms. On August 6, a judge found Meta had created a public nuisance and ordered it to pay an additional $567 million and implement youth-safety measures.

Also in March, the first trial over an individual’s claims against Meta and Google ended with a verdict in the plaintiff's favor. A Los Angeles jury found the companies liable for plaintiff Kaley G.M.'s depression and anxiety and ordered them to pay a combined $6 million in damages.

Company Responses

The companies have said they will appeal those verdicts.

(Reporting by Diana Novak Jones, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Jamie Freed and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta settles claims it designed Facebook and Instagram to addict minors, misled about safety, and violated children’s privacy laws with a $16.68 billion cap across 29 states. (axios.com)
  • The deal mandates daily usage caps, nighttime blocks, and stronger age‑verification and parental controls for teen users. (axios.com)
  • Meta will pay $459.3 million to resolve separate privacy lawsuits (including Cambridge Analytica‑related claims by California, Illinois, New Mexico, and DC). (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of Meta's settlement over social media harms to children?
Meta agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion and implement changes to Facebook and Instagram as part of the settlement.
Which states were involved in the settlement with Meta?
29 U.S. states participated in the settlement, along with separate agreements involving California, Illinois, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C.
What changes will Meta make to protect children on its platforms?
Meta will impose daily usage limits, restrict nighttime usage, and enhance measures to prevent children from accessing age-restricted content on Facebook and Instagram.
Does the settlement resolve all lawsuits against Meta regarding social media harms?
No, Meta and other platforms still face thousands of lawsuits from local governments, school districts, and individuals over similar claims.
How did Meta respond to allegations of addicting children to social media?
Meta denied wrongdoing, arguing that 'social media addiction' is not a recognized psychiatric condition.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany's Merz seeks to project confidence with growth target

Germany's Merz seeks to project confidence with growth target

Image for King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

Image for Exclusive-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say

Exclusive-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say

Image for Lidl-owner to invest billions on data centre in northern Germany, FAZ says

Lidl-owner to invest billions on data centre in northern Germany, FAZ says

Image for Oil falls as investors focus on Hormuz talks

Oil falls as investors focus on Hormuz talks

Image for 'We will always love you' - world mourns Dolly Parton

'We will always love you' - world mourns Dolly Parton

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Japan's Okamoto says recalled condoms were not intended for French market
Japan's Okamoto says recalled condoms were not intended for French market
Image for EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market
EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market
Image for No Tesla recall in Europe at present, Dutch regulator says
No Tesla recall in Europe at present, Dutch regulator says
Image for Italy asks EU for €8 billion in SAFE defence funds
Italy asks EU for €8 billion in SAFE defence funds
Image for DAZN to buy EverPass Media to expand into US commercial venues
DAZN to buy EverPass Media to expand into US commercial venues
Image for Intesa Sanpaolo complains to market watchdog over MPS defensive moves in M&A battle
Intesa Sanpaolo complains to market watchdog over MPS defensive moves in M&A battle
Image for Cryptocurrency chief facing extradition from UK to US on fraud charges
Cryptocurrency chief facing extradition from UK to US on fraud charges
Image for Iran and Oman reach accord on Strait of Hormuz, Revolutionary Guards say
Iran and Oman reach accord on Strait of Hormuz, Revolutionary Guards say
Image for STOXX 600 seen rising modestly by year-end: Reuters poll
STOXX 600 seen rising modestly by year-end: Reuters poll
Image for Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial
Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial
Image for Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say
Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say
Image for Narrow majority of Icelanders back EU membership talks, poll shows ahead of referendum
Narrow majority of Icelanders back EU membership talks, poll shows ahead of referendum
View All Finance Posts