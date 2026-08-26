King Charles and Queen Camilla Plan Caribbean Tour for Commonwealth Meeting

Royal Caribbean Tour and Commonwealth Engagements

Tour Announcement and Itinerary

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will carry out a week-long tour of Caribbean nations later this year, visiting Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas and Guyana, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Main Purpose: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

The main reason for the trip will be for the royals to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4 this year.

King Charles' Role in the Commonwealth

Charles, who is king of Antigua and Barbuda, is also the head of the Commonwealth, a club of more than 50 countries that evolved from the British Empire.

Additional Visits During the Tour

Prior to the CHOGM meeting, Charles will travel to the Bahamas, another nation where he is the monarch, and will also pay a state visit to Guyana.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Muvija M)