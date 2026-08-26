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King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Plan Caribbean Tour for Commonwealth Meeting

Royal Caribbean Tour and Commonwealth Engagements

Tour Announcement and Itinerary

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will carry out a week-long tour of Caribbean nations later this year, visiting Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas and Guyana, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Main Purpose: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

The main reason for the trip will be for the royals to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4 this year.

King Charles' Role in the Commonwealth

Charles, who is king of Antigua and Barbuda, is also the head of the Commonwealth, a club of more than 50 countries that evolved from the British Empire.

Additional Visits During the Tour

Prior to the CHOGM meeting, Charles will travel to the Bahamas, another nation where he is the monarch, and will also pay a state visit to Guyana.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • The royal couple's tour includes visits to Commonwealth realms where Charles is monarch (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas) and a state visit to Guyana.
  • CHOGM 2026 will be held November 1–4 in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.” (thecommonwealth.org)
  • Antigua and Barbuda becomes the smallest nation ever to host CHOGM, with preparations well advanced and numerous public and diplomatic events planned. (antiguaobserver.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Caribbean nations will King Charles and Queen Camilla visit?
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, and Guyana.
What is the main purpose of King Charles' tour of the Caribbean?
The central purpose of the tour is to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda.
When will King Charles and Queen Camilla's Caribbean visit take place?
The tour is scheduled for later this year, with CHOGM taking place from November 1-4.
Is King Charles the monarch of the countries he will visit?
Yes, King Charles is the monarch of Antigua and Barbuda as well as the Bahamas.
Will there be a state visit to any other country during this tour?
Yes, King Charles will also pay a state visit to Guyana during the Caribbean tour.

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