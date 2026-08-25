GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Iran and Oman discuss temporary Hormuz corridor as impasse with US drags on - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Iran and Oman discuss temporary Hormuz corridor as impasse with US drags on

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Iran and Oman in Talks Over Temporary Hormuz Corridor Amid US Dispute

Renewed Negotiations and Regional Tensions

By Yomna Ehab

Background on Hormuz Strait Talks

CAIRO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Iran said it had restarted talks with neighbor Oman to manage the Strait of Hormuz as it faces heightened economic pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump in the wider conflict.

Iran and Oman have been in on-and-off talks for weeks about controlling traffic through the strategic waterway, which handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war began in February.

Most shipping has been shut down since then.

Joint Temporary Navigational Corridor

The two countries said on Tuesday that they discussed "a joint temporary navigational corridor" through the strait and agreed to clear it of mines. 

Trump said all mines in the strait had been cleared, repeating comments that he has previously made. 

Security Incidents and Diplomatic Stalemate

Though active hostilities between the U.S. and Iran have largely subsided, diplomatic efforts to reach a peace deal have stalled and passage through the waterway remains perilous.

Recent Oil Tanker Attack

An oil tanker was struck on Tuesday by an unidentified projectile and disabled about 9 nautical miles (17 km) northeast of Oman's Ash Shishah, which lies at the entrance to the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Alleged Plot Against Trump’s Son

Separately, the U.S. Secret Service said on Tuesday that it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate Trump's youngest son, Barron.

A three-minute video broadcast by Iranian state TV discussed a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being monitored and alleging that a $10 million bounty had been offered for his killing.

Sanctions and Economic Impact

US Diplomatic Moves

SANCTIONS

Despite the ongoing tensions, the U.S. is beginning to send personnel back to some diplomatic missions in the Middle East that were evacuated or downsized amid tensions with Iran, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move suggests Washington sees a lower risk of the conflict with Iran escalating in the near term, though some embassies will initially operate below full capacity.

Pressure on Iran’s Economy

In an effort to hobble Iran's economy, the United States earlier this week threatened to punish countries that continue to do business with Iran, but said it would not impose penalties immediately. 

Oil prices fell for a second day as traders brushed off the impact of the U.S. sanctions, while Iran denounced the U.S. effort to isolate its economy as an act of "gross lawlessness", expressing confidence that many countries would not join the pressure campaign.

Public Opinion and Political Ramifications

U.S. public approval of the war has fallen to its lowest level since the conflict's early days, and Trump's popularity is likewise at a record low ahead of congressional elections in November, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Conflict Toll and Nuclear Program Uncertainty

Thousands of people have died in the conflict, most of them in Iran and Lebanon, while the U.S. and Israel have degraded much of Iran's conventional military capacity. The exact state of its nuclear program, which the U.S. and Israel aim to dismantle, remains unknown. 

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran and Oman discussed a joint temporary navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed on mine clearance efforts to improve maritime safety. (apnews.com)
  • An oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 9 nautical miles northeast of Ash Shishah, Oman, disabling it; crew are safe, environmental impact unknown. (gulfnews.com)
  • U.S. public approval of the war with Iran has dropped to its lowest since the conflict began, with only about 31% support, contributing to President Trump’s record-low approval ahead of the midterms. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Iran and Oman discussing about the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran and Oman are discussing establishing a temporary joint navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and clearing it of mines to manage shipping traffic.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway handling about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
How has the conflict affected shipping in the Strait of Hormuz?
Most shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has been shut down since the war began in February, severely impacting oil and gas transport.
What actions have the US taken regarding Iran amid the conflict?
The US has applied economic sanctions on Iran, threatened to punish countries doing business with Iran, and recently started returning personnel to some Middle Eastern diplomatic missions.
What recent incidents have increased tensions in the region?
An oil tanker was attacked near the Strait, and Iranian state TV discussed a plot against Barron Trump, further raising security concerns.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports

Image for Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Image for One in three UK employers have cut entry-level jobs, survey shows

One in three UK employers have cut entry-level jobs, survey shows

Image for US oil prices extend losses on hopes of Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz

US oil prices extend losses on hopes of Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz

Image for Spain plans new, stricter data centres rules, sources say

Spain plans new, stricter data centres rules, sources say

Image for Equities rise with tech boost and yields fall with oil prices

Equities rise with tech boost and yields fall with oil prices

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK inflation expectations rise in August after recent falls, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK inflation expectations rise in August after recent falls, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for IMF's Georgieva says global economy weathering energy shock, sees fiscal concerns
IMF's Georgieva says global economy weathering energy shock, sees fiscal concerns
Image for Siemens Energy to divest industrial unit in bid to focus on gas turbines, grids
Siemens Energy to divest industrial unit in bid to focus on gas turbines, grids
Image for Google expands Gemini Enterprise AI platform for law firms, lawyers
Google expands Gemini Enterprise AI platform for law firms, lawyers
Image for Oil settles down more than 3%; investors shrug off US sanctions on Iran
Oil settles down more than 3%; investors shrug off US sanctions on Iran
Image for ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say
ECB set for September rate hike with no appetite to signal more, sources say
Image for Dollar edges lower as Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks weighed
Dollar edges lower as Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks weighed
Image for Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
Dolly Parton, queen of country music, dies at 80
Image for Factbox-Companies face backlash over controversial products and advertisement campaigns
Factbox-Companies face backlash over controversial products and advertisement campaigns
Image for Iran vows to resist widened US sanctions, says Washington seeks talks
Iran vows to resist widened US sanctions, says Washington seeks talks
Image for FTSE indexes close higher as housing stocks shine 
FTSE indexes close higher as housing stocks shine 
Image for Italy says won't sell MPS stake before M&A battle concluded
Italy says won't sell MPS stake before M&A battle concluded
View All Finance Posts