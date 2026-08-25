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US oil prices extend losses on hopes of Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US oil prices extend losses on hopes of Iran-Oman talks on Strait of Hormuz

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics

US Oil Prices Extend Losses as Iran and Oman Resume Talks Over Strait of Hormuz

Market Impact and Geopolitical Developments

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Price Movements

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses, on hopes the Strait of Hormuz could reopen after Iran said it had resumed talks with neighbour Oman on managing the strategic waterway.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.37, or 1.7%, to $80.99 as of 2240 GMT. The contract lost 3.1% on Tuesday, settling at its lowest since August 13.

Diplomatic Efforts in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran-Oman Negotiations

Iran said it had restarted talks with Oman to manage the Strait as it faces heightened economic pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Strategic Importance of the Strait

Iran and Oman have been in on-and-off talks for weeks about controlling traffic through the waterway, which handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war began in February.

US Sanctions and Economic Pressure

In an effort to hobble Iran's economy, the U.S. on Monday unveiled an expansion of sanctions to cut off Iran's economic lifeline, threatening to punish countries that continue to do business with Iran, but said it would not impose penalties immediately.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. benchmark WTI crude dropped to $80.99, extending Tuesday’s 3.1% decline to its lowest level since August 13 — echoing market relief on easing supply fears
  • The talks between Iran and Oman signal potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 34% of global crude trade, underpinning the price drop (iea.org)
  • Despite diplomatic thaw, Iran maintains conditions—including U.S. sanctions relief and compensation—before fully reopening Hormuz, keeping uncertainty in markets (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are US oil prices falling?
US oil prices are falling due to hopes that Iran-Oman talks may help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing supply concerns.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway that previously handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
What action has the US taken against Iran recently?
The US has expanded sanctions to cut off Iran's economic lifeline and threatened to penalize countries doing business with Iran.
How much did West Texas Intermediate crude futures drop?
West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by $1.37, or 1.7%, to $80.99 during early Wednesday trade.
What are Iran and Oman discussing?
Iran and Oman are in talks to manage and control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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