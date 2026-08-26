Iran and Oman Secure Hormuz Revenue-Sharing Deal Despite US Obstruction
Strait of Hormuz Revenue Agreement and Diplomatic Challenges
Background of the Agreement
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Iran and Oman have reached agreements on their share of the Strait of Hormuz and its revenues, Iran's Revolutionary Guards spokesperson said, according to a report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.
US Involvement and Negotiation Delays
The spokesperson said the U.S. was obstructing negotiations between Oman and Iran, leading to them being delayed
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)