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Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Iran and Oman Secure Hormuz Revenue-Sharing Deal Despite US Obstruction

Strait of Hormuz Revenue Agreement and Diplomatic Challenges

Background of the Agreement

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Iran and Oman have reached agreements on their share of the Strait of Hormuz and its revenues, Iran's Revolutionary Guards spokesperson said, according to a report by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

US Involvement and Negotiation Delays

The spokesperson said the U.S. was obstructing negotiations between Oman and Iran, leading to them being delayed

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Elwely Elwelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran and Oman have reportedly reached a deal on managing shipping control and sharing revenues in the Strait of Hormuz, per Tasnim via Reuters, as stated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards spokesperson (Aug 26 report) (apnews.com).
  • This development builds on prior diplomatic steps, including a Joint Oman–Iran Committee meeting in Muscat in June 2026 to discuss future management of the Strait (fm.gov.om).
  • Negotiations have been hampered by U.S. opposition, with Washington concerned that Omani cooperation may legitimize Iran’s claims of control over the vital waterway (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement was reached between Iran and Oman?
Iran and Oman have agreed on their share of the Strait of Hormuz and its associated revenues.
Who announced the Iran-Oman agreement?
The agreement was announced by the spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
What has delayed negotiations between Iran and Oman?
US obstruction has led to delays in negotiations between Oman and Iran.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this context?
The Strait of Hormuz is significant due to its strategic importance and the revenues generated from it.

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