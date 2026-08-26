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DAZN to buy EverPass Media to expand into US commercial venues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DAZN to buy EverPass Media to expand into US commercial venues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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DAZN to Acquire EverPass Media for US Commercial Venue Expansion

Details of the DAZN and EverPass Media Acquisition

Overview of the Acquisition

Aug 26 (Reuters) - DAZN said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire EverPass Media that will combine DAZN's sports content with EverPass' U.S. streaming and technology capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Key Facts About EverPass Media

Founding and Rights

• EverPass, founded in 2023 by 32 Equity and RedBird Capital Partners, holds the exclusive commercial distribution rights for NFL Sunday Ticket in bars, restaurants and other commercial venues.

Shareholders and Leadership

• RedBird Capital Partners, 32 Equity — the NFL's strategic investment arm — and TKO Group Holdings will become minority shareholders in DAZN as part of the deal.

• EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan will continue to lead the business, which will be rebranded as DAZN for Business.

Distribution and Partnerships

• EverPass also distributes programming from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL and NASCAR among others, alongside partnerships with Peacock, Netflix, Paramount and Apple .

• Last month, EverPass and DIRECTV agreed to jointly distribute NFL Sunday Ticket via satellite and streaming to commercial venues.

Implications and Future Outlook

DAZN's Strategic Advantages

• DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said the deal gives the company "a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights."

Customer Transition

• Existing EverPass customers will continue to receive service without interruption during the transition.

Reporting

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • EverPass, founded in 2023 by 32 Equity (NFL’s investment arm) and RedBird, holds exclusive U.S. commercial rights to NFL Sunday Ticket and distributes a broad suite of league content across bars, restaurants and venues (prnewswire.com).
  • As part of the acquisition, EverPass will be rebranded “DAZN for Business,” with CEO Alex Kaplan retaining leadership; EverPass’s investors (RedBird, 32 Equity, TKO) will become DAZN minority shareholders (prnewswire.com).
  • EverPass’s content library includes NFL Sunday Ticket, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR, and partnerships with platforms like Peacock, Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV, and more, offering DAZN an enhanced commercial distribution platform in the U.S. (prnewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DAZN acquiring from EverPass Media?
DAZN is acquiring EverPass Media's sports content distribution platform and US streaming technology capabilities.
What exclusive rights does EverPass Media hold?
EverPass Media holds exclusive US commercial distribution rights for NFL Sunday Ticket in bars, restaurants, and commercial venues.
Who will be minority shareholders in DAZN after the deal?
RedBird Capital Partners, 32 Equity, and TKO Group Holdings will become minority shareholders in DAZN.
Will EverPass customers face service interruptions during the transition?
No, existing EverPass customers will continue to receive service without interruption during the transition.
What other programming does EverPass distribute?
EverPass also distributes content from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, and NASCAR, among others.

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