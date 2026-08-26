Schwarz Group Plans Billion-Euro Data Centre in Northern Germany

Schwarz Group's Data Centre Investment and Strategic Positioning

Overview of the Investment

Aug 26 (Reuters) - German supermarket conglomerate Schwarz Group, which owns the discount retailer Lidl, plans to invest billions of euros to build a data centre in northern Germany, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Location and Project Details

• Data centre to be built near Rostock city in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, FAZ says.

Digital Strategy and Market Position

• Through its Schwarz Digits division, Schwarz is positioning itself as a "digitally sovereign" alternative to U.S. tech giants, FAZ says.

Political Context and Reactions

Upcoming State Election

• Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania goes to the polls in state election in September, with incumbent Social Democrat state premier Manuela Schwesig facing a potential challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Company Response

• Schwarz Group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Linda Pasquini)