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Lidl-owner to invest billions on data centre in northern Germany, FAZ says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lidl-owner to invest billions on data centre in northern Germany, FAZ says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Schwarz Group Plans Billion-Euro Data Centre in Northern Germany

Schwarz Group's Data Centre Investment and Strategic Positioning

Overview of the Investment

Aug 26 (Reuters) - German supermarket conglomerate Schwarz Group, which owns the discount retailer Lidl, plans to invest billions of euros to build a data centre in northern Germany, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Location and Project Details

• Data centre to be built near Rostock city in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, FAZ says.

Digital Strategy and Market Position

• Through its Schwarz Digits division, Schwarz is positioning itself as a "digitally sovereign" alternative to U.S. tech giants, FAZ says.

Political Context and Reactions

Upcoming State Election

• Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania goes to the polls in state election in September, with incumbent Social Democrat state premier Manuela Schwesig facing a potential challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Company Response

• Schwarz Group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The data centre in Dummerstorf (near Rostock) marks one of the largest investments in Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania, reportedly spanning several billion euros (ndr.de).
  • Through Schwarz Digits, Schwarz Group is positioning itself as a digitally sovereign European alternative to U.S. tech giants (ndr.de).
  • The announcement comes ahead of the September state election where incumbent SPD premier Manuela Schwesig faces pressure from the far‑right AfD, potentially boosting the local economic and political context (ndr.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investing in the data centre in northern Germany?
The Schwarz Group, owner of Lidl, is investing billions of euros in a new data centre.
Where will the new data centre be built?
The data centre will be constructed near Rostock, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany.
Why is Schwarz Group building this data centre?
Through its Schwarz Digits division, the company aims to offer a digitally sovereign alternative to U.S. technology giants.
Has Schwarz Group commented on the investment?
Schwarz Group could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the investment.

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