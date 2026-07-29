Telefonica Lifts 2026 Cash Flow Target on Q2 Profit Growth in Spain, Brazil

Telefonica's Financial Performance and Outlook

Q2 Profit Growth Driven by Spain and Brazil

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica raised its 2026 operating cash flow target after reporting higher adjusted core profit in the second quarter, helped by growth in its Spanish and Brazilian businesses.

Updated Cash Flow and Revenue Targets

The company said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted operating cash flow after leases to grow by more than 3% this year at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous forecast for growth above 2%.

Full-Year Outlook

Telefonica also maintained its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted core profit growth of 1.5%-2.5%, capital expenditure equivalent to about 12% of revenue, and free cash flow of around €3 billion.

Q2 Earnings and Analyst Expectations

Adjusted Earnings Performance

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 6.4% to €2.93 billion ($3.34 billion) between April and June, beating analysts' consensus of €2.89 billion.

Impact of German Unit Restructuring

However, it added that second-quarter reported net profit was hampered by a €265 million provision for restructuring at its German unit.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Jesús Aguado)