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Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Telefonica Lifts 2026 Cash Flow Target on Q2 Profit Growth in Spain, Brazil

Telefonica's Financial Performance and Outlook

Q2 Profit Growth Driven by Spain and Brazil

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica raised its 2026 operating cash flow target after reporting higher adjusted core profit in the second quarter, helped by growth in its Spanish and Brazilian businesses.

Updated Cash Flow and Revenue Targets

The company said on Wednesday it now expects adjusted operating cash flow after leases to grow by more than 3% this year at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous forecast for growth above 2%.

Full-Year Outlook

Telefonica also maintained its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted core profit growth of 1.5%-2.5%, capital expenditure equivalent to about 12% of revenue, and free cash flow of around €3 billion.

Q2 Earnings and Analyst Expectations

Adjusted Earnings Performance

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 6.4% to €2.93 billion ($3.34 billion) between April and June, beating analysts' consensus of €2.89 billion.

Impact of German Unit Restructuring

However, it added that second-quarter reported net profit was hampered by a €265 million provision for restructuring at its German unit.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Jesús Aguado)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 6.4% YoY to €2.93 b, beating consensus; core markets Spain and Brazil drove performance.
  • Operating cash flow guidance upgraded: adjusted OpCFaL growth now expected at >3% YoY at constant FX.
  • Full‑year guidance maintained: 1.5–2.5% revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, CapEx ~12% of revenue, and ~€3 b free cash flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Telefonica's new operating cash flow growth target for 2026?
Telefonica now expects adjusted operating cash flow after leases to grow by more than 3% in 2026 at constant exchange rates.
Which markets contributed to Telefonica’s Q2 core profit increase?
Growth in Telefonica’s Spanish and Brazilian businesses contributed to the higher adjusted core profit in the second quarter.
What was Telefonica’s Q2 adjusted core profit?
Telefonica's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 6.4% to €2.93 billion between April and June.
Did Telefonica maintain its full-year financial outlook?
Yes, Telefonica maintained its full-year outlook for revenue and adjusted core profit growth of 1.5%-2.5% and a free cash flow target of around €3 billion.
Why was Telefonica’s reported Q2 net profit affected?
The reported net profit was hampered by a €265 million provision for restructuring at Telefonica’s German unit.

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