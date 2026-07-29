GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Yandex reports 16% increase in Q2 revenue, recommends H1 dividend at 110 rbls/share

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Yandex Posts 16% Q2 Revenue Growth, Proposes 110 Roubles H1 Dividend Per Share

Yandex Q2 2026 Financial Results and Dividend Proposal

Revenue and Profit Highlights

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest internet-company, Yandex, posts a 16% increase in revenue to 386 billion roubles ($4.89 billion) for the second quarter of 2026.

EBITDA and Net Profit Growth

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 35% to 89 billion roubles. Adjusted net profit jumped by 56% to 48 billion roubles.

Dividend Recommendation

Proposed Dividend Per Share

The company's management recommends dividends of 110 roubles per share. The board of directors will discuss the management's proposal on July 31.

Outlook and Forecast

2026 Guidance

Yandex maintains its forecast for 2026, expecting revenue to rise by around 20%, with adjusted EBITDA at 350 billion roubles.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 79.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue climbed to 386 billion roubles in Q2 2026, a 16 % increase year‑on‑year, signaling continued top‑line momentum.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 35 % to 89 billion roubles, while adjusted net profit surged 56 % to 48 billion roubles, underscoring improving margins.
  • The company proposes a generous H1 dividend of 110 roubles per share; the board will review this recommendation on July 31.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Yandex's revenue increase in Q2 2026?
Yandex's revenue rose 16% in Q2 2026 to 386 billion roubles.
What H1 dividend per share has Yandex's management recommended?
Yandex's management has recommended a dividend of 110 roubles per share for H1.
When will Yandex's board discuss the dividend proposal?
Yandex's board of directors will discuss the dividend proposal on July 31.
What was Yandex's adjusted net profit in Q2 2026?
Yandex's adjusted net profit jumped by 56% to 48 billion roubles in Q2 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off

Portugal awaits binding bids for TAP as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa face off

Image for South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint

South Korea stock rout breaks records as SK Hynix earnings disappoint

Image for Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

Image for Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts

Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts

Image for Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says

Russia's FSB charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism, Ifax says

Image for Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength

Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Porsche keeps forecast as restructuring begins to pay off
Image for Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Telefonica ups operating cash flow goal as Brazil, Spain boost Q2 core profit
Image for Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Image for Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Banijay rules out Lionsgate takeover, focuses on debt reduction
Image for Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Remy Cointreau Q1 sales top forecasts, confirms full-year targets
Image for Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Legrand raises 2026 sales growth guidance on data centre demand
Image for Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Sopra Steria lifts revenue guidance as defence business grows
Image for Bottling equipment maker Krones reports rising order intake
Bottling equipment maker Krones reports rising order intake
Image for UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks by end-June after forecast-beating quarter
UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks by end-June after forecast-beating quarter
Image for Analysis-AI race redraws Asian air cargo, replacing e-commerce as growth engine
Analysis-AI race redraws Asian air cargo, replacing e-commerce as growth engine
Image for Appliance maker Electrolux Q2 operating profit beats expectations
Appliance maker Electrolux Q2 operating profit beats expectations
Image for BASF says plant utilization rates at Ludwigshafen site have improved
BASF says plant utilization rates at Ludwigshafen site have improved
View All Finance Posts