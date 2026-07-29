Yandex Posts 16% Q2 Revenue Growth, Proposes 110 Roubles H1 Dividend Per Share

Yandex Q2 2026 Financial Results and Dividend Proposal

Revenue and Profit Highlights

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia's largest internet-company, Yandex, posts a 16% increase in revenue to 386 billion roubles ($4.89 billion) for the second quarter of 2026.

EBITDA and Net Profit Growth

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose 35% to 89 billion roubles. Adjusted net profit jumped by 56% to 48 billion roubles.

Dividend Recommendation

Proposed Dividend Per Share

The company's management recommends dividends of 110 roubles per share. The board of directors will discuss the management's proposal on July 31.

Outlook and Forecast

2026 Guidance

Yandex maintains its forecast for 2026, expecting revenue to rise by around 20%, with adjusted EBITDA at 350 billion roubles.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 79.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)