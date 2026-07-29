Aena Reports 12% Profit Growth on Surging Spanish Airport Passenger Traffic
Strong Financial Results Driven by Increased Passenger Numbers
First-Half Net Profit and Revenue Performance
MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena's first-half net profit rose 12% from the same period a year ago, it said on Wednesday, as passenger traffic at its Spanish airports increased at a faster pace than the company had expected earlier this year.
Passenger Traffic Growth
In the world's second-most visited country after France, Aena's airports handled 156.2 million passengers in the first six months of 2026, up 3.7% from a year earlier, helping to boost revenue by 10% to €3.29 billion ($3.75 billion). The company posted a net profit of €1 billion.
Analyst Expectations and Currency Exchange
The results were in line with analysts' expectations of €1 billion in net profit and €3.28 billion in revenue for the first half of the year.
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona)