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Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aena's first-half profit rises 12% as Spain passenger traffic beats forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Aena Reports 12% Profit Growth on Surging Spanish Airport Passenger Traffic

Strong Financial Results Driven by Increased Passenger Numbers

First-Half Net Profit and Revenue Performance

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena's first-half net profit rose 12% from the same period a year ago, it said on Wednesday, as passenger traffic at its Spanish airports increased at a faster pace than the company had expected earlier this year.

Passenger Traffic Growth

In the world's second-most visited country after France, Aena's airports handled 156.2 million passengers in the first six months of 2026, up 3.7% from a year earlier, helping to boost revenue by 10% to €3.29 billion ($3.75 billion). The company posted a net profit of €1 billion.

Analyst Expectations and Currency Exchange

The results were in line with analysts' expectations of €1 billion in net profit and €3.28 billion in revenue for the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half 2026 net profit rose 12% to €1 billion, matching analyst expectations.
  • Spanish airport traffic reached 156.2 million (+3.7%), outperforming earlier projections.
  • Revenue climbed 10% to €3.29 billion, underpinned by robust demand and operational momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Aena's net profit increase in the first half of 2026?
Aena's net profit rose by 12% compared to the same period the previous year.
How many passengers did Aena's Spanish airports handle in H1 2026?
Aena's Spanish airports handled 156.2 million passengers in the first six months of 2026.
What was Aena's reported revenue for the first half of 2026?
Aena reported a revenue of €3.29 billion ($3.75 billion) for the first half of 2026.
Were Aena's results aligned with analysts' expectations?
Yes, Aena's net profit and revenue closely matched analysts' forecasts for H1 2026.
What contributed to Aena's increased profit in 2026?
Higher than expected passenger traffic at Spanish airports contributed to Aena's profit growth.

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