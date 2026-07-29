Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss
Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview
Improved Losses Driven by Strong Sales and Cost Discipline
July 29 (Reuters) - Aston Martin's second-quarter loss narrowed from year ago, backed by solid sales of its Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar and strict cost discipline, the British luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.
Cost-Cutting Initiatives and Market Challenges
The carmaker has been navigating U.S.-tariffs and taxes on luxury cars in its major market China with cost-cutting initiatives including lay offs, a cut to its five-year spending plan and a push for production of its EV technology.
Adjusted Operating Loss and Market Expectations
The company's second-quarter adjusted operating loss was £52 million ($69.14 million), compared with £57 million in losses reported a year earlier but worse than market expectations of £45 million, according to a company-provided poll.
Annual Forecast and Industry Outlook
Aston Martin, known as fictional secret agent James Bond's choice of cars, retained its annual forecast despite flagging tough market conditions for the automotive industry.
Additional Information
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(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)