Aston Martin reports narrower second-quarter loss

Second-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Improved Losses Driven by Strong Sales and Cost Discipline

July 29 (Reuters) - Aston Martin's second-quarter loss narrowed from year ago, backed by solid sales of its Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar and strict cost discipline, the British luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.

Cost-Cutting Initiatives and Market Challenges

The carmaker has been navigating U.S.-tariffs and taxes on luxury cars in its major market China with cost-cutting initiatives including lay offs, a cut to its five-year spending plan and a push for production of its EV technology.

Adjusted Operating Loss and Market Expectations

The company's second-quarter adjusted operating loss was £52 million ($69.14 million), compared with £57 million in losses reported a year earlier but worse than market expectations of £45 million, according to a company-provided poll.

Annual Forecast and Industry Outlook

Aston Martin, known as fictional secret agent James Bond's choice of cars, retained its annual forecast despite flagging tough market conditions for the automotive industry.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7521 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)