BMW Set to Cut Several Thousand German Jobs by 2027 Under Voluntary Redundancy Plan

Overview of BMW's Job Cuts and Strategic Decisions

Details of the Redundancy Programme

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Premium carmaker BMW will cut several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 under a voluntary redundancy programme agreed with employee representatives, said a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the company and the works council had agreed on a severance programme targeting the administration and development divisions. Production operations are excluded.

Expected Workforce Reduction

According to a person familiar with the matter, the total workforce is expected to shrink by around 8,000.

Reasons Behind the Job Cuts

Profit Outlook and Market Conditions

The move comes after BMW in June cut its profit outlook for the current year, citing weaker-than-expected business in China, where vehicle sales have fallen sharply in recent months.

Cost-Cutting Measures

Chief Executive Milan Nedeljkovic subsequently said the automaker would accelerate and intensify ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

Background and Future Outlook

Previous Signals and Current Workforce

In its 2026 annual report, BMW had already signalled a slight decline in employment levels. At BMW, a "slight" reduction is defined as up to 5% of the workforce.

The Munich-based group currently employs about 150,000 people worldwide.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)