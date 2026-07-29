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BMW to cut several thousand jobs under voluntary redundancy programme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW to cut several thousand jobs under voluntary redundancy programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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BMW Set to Cut Several Thousand German Jobs by 2027 Under Voluntary Redundancy Plan

Overview of BMW's Job Cuts and Strategic Decisions

Details of the Redundancy Programme

BERLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Premium carmaker BMW will cut several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 under a voluntary redundancy programme agreed with employee representatives, said a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the company and the works council had agreed on a severance programme targeting the administration and development divisions. Production operations are excluded.

Expected Workforce Reduction

According to a person familiar with the matter, the total workforce is expected to shrink by around 8,000.

Reasons Behind the Job Cuts

Profit Outlook and Market Conditions

The move comes after BMW in June cut its profit outlook for the current year, citing weaker-than-expected business in China, where vehicle sales have fallen sharply in recent months.

Cost-Cutting Measures

Chief Executive Milan Nedeljkovic subsequently said the automaker would accelerate and intensify ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

Background and Future Outlook

Previous Signals and Current Workforce

In its 2026 annual report, BMW had already signalled a slight decline in employment levels. At BMW, a "slight" reduction is defined as up to 5% of the workforce.

The Munich-based group currently employs about 150,000 people worldwide.

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW plans to cut several thousand jobs—approximately 8,000—across administration and development in Germany by end‑2027 through a voluntary redundancy scheme, excluding production roles (investing.com).
  • The program was agreed with the works council and targets a 'slight' workforce reduction—defined as up to 5%—within the context of BMW’s global headcount of roughly 150,000 (live.euronext.com).
  • This restructuring is part of accelerated cost‑cutting efforts triggered by a profit warning issued in June, which cited a sharp slowdown in China and additional pressures from the Iran war, prompting BMW to slash its 2026 operating margin forecast to 1–3% from 4–6% (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will BMW cut under the voluntary redundancy programme?
BMW is expected to cut around 8,000 jobs in Germany by the end of 2027.
Which divisions at BMW are affected by the job cuts?
The job cuts target the administration and development divisions; production operations are excluded.
Why is BMW making these job cuts?
BMW is reducing jobs after cutting its profit outlook for the year, citing weaker business in China and to intensify cost-cutting efforts.
Has BMW previously signaled workforce reductions?
Yes, BMW's 2026 annual report had already indicated a slight decline in employment levels.
How many employees does BMW currently have worldwide?
BMW currently employs about 150,000 people globally.

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