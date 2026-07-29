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UK regulator caps funding for early costs of Heathrow expansion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator caps funding for early costs of Heathrow expansion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aviation Regulation

UK Regulator Limits Early-phase Funding for Heathrow Expansion Plan

Heathrow Expansion Funding and Regulatory Decisions

Overview of Heathrow Expansion

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport will be permitted to charge about 15 pence more per passenger in 2028 to pay for the early costs of expanding Britain's biggest hub, the aviation regulator said on Wednesday as it set out funding limits for the plan.

Current Capacity and Government Plans

• Heathrow is operating at full capacity and the government has been moving ahead with its plan to build a new runway 15 miles west of London, which it wants open by 2035.

Funding Structure and Regulatory Framework

• The £33 billion ($43.87 billion) expansion plan will be privately-funded, and the Civil Aviation Authority regulator is considering what framework to use to facilitate it.

Stakeholder Concerns and Cost Control

Airline Warnings on Costs

• British Airways-owner IAG and other airlines have warned that Heathrow is already one of the most expensive airports in the world and said costs need to be kept down.

CAA Funding Decisions

Early Planning and Design Funding

• The CAA said funding for the early planning and design work will come by allowing the airport to recover what it spent in 2025 and 2026 through airport charges subject to a cap of £320 million.

Competitor Scheme Compensation

• A competitor expansion scheme, which was not selected by the government, will be allowed to recover approximately £4.1 million of costs.

Impact on Passenger Charges

• The recovery of these early costs will increase the maximum airport charge per passenger by around 15 pence in 2028, rising to an estimated 30 pence in subsequent years, the CAA said.

Future Consultations

• The CAA will consult later this year on arrangements for costs incurred from 2027 onwards.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7522 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Heathrow may charge ~15 pence more per passenger in 2028 (and ~30 pence in later years) to recoup up to £320 million spent on early planning and design in 2025–2026, under CAA’s draft decision.
  • CAA also allows recovery of ~£4.3 million incurred by rival Heathrow West Ltd, promoting competition and protecting consumers with oversight and cost transparency in the regulatory framework.
  • This decision forms part of a broader CAA regulatory review, including consultations on cost‑recovery frameworks and long‑term regulatory models to support the privately‑funded £33 billion runway expansion planned by 2035.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Heathrow be allowed to charge extra per passenger in 2028?
Heathrow will be permitted to increase airport charges by about 15 pence per passenger in 2028 to recover early expansion costs.
What is the total cap for early planning and design costs for Heathrow expansion?
The Civil Aviation Authority has capped the recovery of early planning and design work costs at £320 million.
When is the new Heathrow runway expected to open?
The UK government aims to have the new Heathrow runway open by 2035.
How will Heathrow's expansion be funded?
The £33 billion expansion plan will be privately funded, with cost recovery through regulated airport charges.
Will all expansion schemes receive funding recovery?
A competing expansion scheme not selected by the government will be allowed to recover approximately £4.1 million of costs.

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