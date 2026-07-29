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Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Reckitt beats second-quarter sales estimates on emerging markets strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Reckitt Surpasses Q2 Sales Estimates, Fueled by Strong Emerging Markets

Reckitt's Q2 Performance and Market Drivers

Continued Strength in Emerging Markets

July 29 (Reuters) - Dettol maker Reckitt maintained its annual forecast and also beat second-quarter like-for-like sales growth estimates on Wednesday as continued strength in China, India and other emerging markets helped offset disruption from the Iran war.

Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

The company, which makes Durex condoms and Finish cleaning products, reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 4.2% in its core business for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.6% forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Reckitt’s Q2 like‑for‑like net revenue rose 4.2% vs 3.6% forecast, driven by resilience in emerging markets like China and India (reckitt.com)
  • The company upheld its full‑year forecast despite headwinds from geopolitical instability and disruption linked to the Iran war (lse.co.uk)
  • Emerging markets continue to be the primary growth engine, reflecting Reckitt’s strategic focus on its ‘Powerbrands’ portfolio in fast‑growing regions (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Reckitt perform in its second-quarter sales?
Reckitt reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 4.2% in its core business, surpassing analysts' estimates of 3.6% for the quarter ended June 30.
Which markets contributed most to Reckitt's Q2 sales growth?
Continued strength in China, India, and other emerging markets contributed significantly to Reckitt's second-quarter sales growth.
What products are highlighted in Reckitt's portfolio for this report?
Reckitt's highlighted products include Dettol, Durex condoms, and Finish cleaning products.
What external factors impacted Reckitt's sales performance?
Reckitt's performance faced disruption from the Iran war, but this was offset by strong results in emerging markets.

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