Reckitt Surpasses Q2 Sales Estimates, Fueled by Strong Emerging Markets
Reckitt's Q2 Performance and Market Drivers
Continued Strength in Emerging Markets
July 29 (Reuters) - Dettol maker Reckitt maintained its annual forecast and also beat second-quarter like-for-like sales growth estimates on Wednesday as continued strength in China, India and other emerging markets helped offset disruption from the Iran war.
Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations
The company, which makes Durex condoms and Finish cleaning products, reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 4.2% in its core business for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.6% forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)