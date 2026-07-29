UK's St James's Place reports lower first-half inflows

St James's Place Reports 29% Drop in First-Half Inflows as Volatile Markets Persist

First-Half Performance and Market Impact

Decline in Inflows Amid Market Volatility

July 29 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place said on Wednesday its first-half inflows fell about 29% as volatile markets and economic uncertainty hurt investor sentiment, prompting some clients to defer investment decisions and withdraw more funds.

Factors Affecting Investor Sentiment

A volatile market backdrop, compounded by the Iran conflict and concerns over the global economic outlook, kept investor sentiment cautious during the first half, leading some clients to hold more cash and defer investment decisions, weighing on the wealth manager's inflows.

Recovery and Financial Results

Equity Market Recovery

Despite this, a recovery in equity markets during the latter part of the first-half provided a more supportive backdrop for wealth managers, with UK's largest wealth adviser reporting first-half net inflows of £2.7 billion pounds ($3.59 billion), as compared to £3.8 billion for the same period, prior year.

Profit After Tax

The company recorded adjusted profit-after tax of £224.4 million, about 5% lower than the £235.8 million it posted last year.

Industry Comparison

Rathbones' Performance

Rival wealth manager Rathbones reported stronger first-half momentum on Wednesday, with funds under management and administration rising 10.7% to £120.7 billion and underlying profit before tax up 14%, as improving Wealth Management inflows in the latter part of the first half offset earlier weakness.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)