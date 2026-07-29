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Finance

UK's St James's Place reports lower first-half inflows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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St James's Place Reports 29% Drop in First-Half Inflows as Volatile Markets Persist

First-Half Performance and Market Impact

Decline in Inflows Amid Market Volatility

July 29 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place said on Wednesday its first-half inflows fell about 29% as volatile markets and economic uncertainty hurt investor sentiment, prompting some clients to defer investment decisions and withdraw more funds.

Factors Affecting Investor Sentiment

A volatile market backdrop, compounded by the Iran conflict and concerns over the global economic outlook, kept investor sentiment cautious during the first half, leading some clients to hold more cash and defer investment decisions, weighing on the wealth manager's inflows.

Recovery and Financial Results

Equity Market Recovery

Despite this, a recovery in equity markets during the latter part of the first-half provided a more supportive backdrop for wealth managers, with UK's largest wealth adviser reporting first-half net inflows of £2.7 billion pounds ($3.59 billion), as compared to £3.8 billion for the same period, prior year.

Profit After Tax

The company recorded adjusted profit-after tax of £224.4 million, about 5% lower than the £235.8 million it posted last year.

Industry Comparison

Rathbones' Performance

Rival wealth manager Rathbones reported stronger first-half momentum on Wednesday, with funds under management and administration rising 10.7% to £120.7 billion and underlying profit before tax up 14%, as improving Wealth Management inflows in the latter part of the first half offset earlier weakness.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • St. James’s Place H1 net inflows dropped 29% to £2.7 bn versus £3.8 bn YoY, weighed by uncertainty and cautious client behavior
  • Adjusted profit‑after‑tax at St. James’s Place slipped ~5% to £224.4 m as markets recovered late Q2
  • Rathbones fared better: FUMA rose to around £113.6 bn in Q1, with improving inflows and 14% underlying PBT growth offsetting earlier weakness

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did St James's Place report lower first-half inflows?
St James's Place saw lower inflows due to volatile markets and economic uncertainty, which led some clients to defer investments and withdraw funds.
How much did St James's Place's net inflows fall by in the first half?
Net inflows fell by about 29%, from £3.8 billion last year to £2.7 billion this year.
What factors affected investor sentiment in the first half?
Market volatility, the Iran conflict, and global economic outlook concerns led to cautious investor sentiment.
How did rival wealth manager Rathbones perform?
Rathbones reported stronger first-half momentum, with funds under management rising 10.7% to £120.7 billion and profit before tax up 14%.

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