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Payments firm Nexi confirms 2026 outlook after 2% core profit drop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Payments firm Nexi confirms 2026 outlook after 2% core profit drop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Nexi Reaffirms 2026 Guidance After Core Earnings Dip and Share Drop

Nexi's Financial Performance and Market Response

Second-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Growth

July 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Nexi, Europe's biggest payments group by transactions, confirmed its 2026 guidance after second-quarter core earnings fell 1.9%, as its traditional business of partnering with banks to serve shop owners continued to contract.

Share Price Movement

Shares in Nexi fell 2% to €4 apiece by 0706 GMT. Nexi, which was listed in 2019 at €9 a share, has been battling with a depressed share price as innovation disrupts the payments sector in a challenge to the business model of incumbents.

Analyst Commentary and Future Outlook

"To reach its guidance, Nexi will need to grow revenue (in the second half) by more than 3% to €1.92 billion (consensus: €1.91 billion/+2.4%) versus a 1% increase in the first half," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

They added that Nexi's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation would need to stay flat in the latter half of the year.

EBITDA and Consensus Figures

Nexi's EBITDA fell to €473 million ($539 million) in the second quarter, against a company-provided consensus of €471 million.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras and Valentina Za, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Core earnings fell 1.9% in Q2, highlighting contraction in Nexi’s traditional merchant-banking segment.
  • Despite earnings decline, Nexi confirmed its 2026 guidance, requiring >3% H2 revenue growth to hit €1.92 bn and flat H2 EBITDA.
  • The stock trades at around €4—well below its €9 IPO price—reflecting valuation pressure amid fintech competition and strategic headwinds

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Nexi's core earnings drop in Q2 2024?
Nexi's core earnings fell 1.9% in the second quarter of 2024.
Did Nexi update its 2026 financial guidance?
Nexi confirmed its 2026 guidance despite the Q2 drop in core earnings.
Why is Nexi’s share price under pressure?
Nexi's share price is pressured by declining traditional business and competition from innovation in the payments sector.
How much did Nexi’s EBITDA fall to in Q2?
Nexi’s EBITDA fell to €473 million in the second quarter, close to consensus estimates.
What is required for Nexi to meet its 2026 guidance?
Nexi needs to grow revenue by more than 3% in the second half to reach its 2026 guidance.

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