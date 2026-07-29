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UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Ofgem proposes grid-connection fee to deter speculative data centre projects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Ofgem Plans Grid-Connection Fee to Limit Speculative UK Data Centre Projects

Ofgem's Consultation on Grid-Connection Requirements for Data Centres

Background and Purpose of the Consultation

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem launched a consultation on Wednesday on proposals to tighten electricity grid-connection requirements for data centre projects, as it moves to free up scarce network capacity from speculative applicants.

Details of the Proposed Commitment Fee

Financial Commitment Fee and Project Milestones

The proposal, which include a new financial commitment fee and project milestones for grid connection applicants, comes after demand surged from 41 gigawatts to 125 gigawatts between November 2024 and June 2025, with data centres accounting for at least 80GW of that total, Ofgem said.

Fee Range and Refund Policy

Amount and Conditions

The proposed data centre commitment fee, set within a range of £237,500 to £712,500 per megawatt — equivalent to around 2.5% to 7.5% of average project costs — would be refunded upon energisation but forfeited if a project exits the queue early.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ofgem proposing a grid-connection fee for data centres?
Ofgem aims to reduce speculative grid applications and free up scarce electricity network capacity due to surging demand from data centres.
How much will the proposed data centre commitment fee cost?
The proposed fee ranges from £237,500 to £712,500 per megawatt, equivalent to about 2.5% to 7.5% of average project costs.
Will the grid-connection fee be refunded to applicants?
The fee will be refunded upon energisation, but forfeited if a project exits the queue early.
What is driving increased electricity grid demand in the UK?
Demand surged from 41GW to 125GW due to data centre projects, which accounted for at least 80GW of the total.
What are the next steps for Ofgem's proposed changes?
Ofgem has launched a consultation on these proposals to tighten grid-connection requirements and may implement project milestones.

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