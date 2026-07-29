Eni Boosts Share Buyback After Q2 Net Profit Tops Expectations
Eni's Q2 Financial Performance and Share Buyback Expansion
Share Buyback Programme Increased
MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni on Wednesday lifted its share buyback programme to €3.4 billion ($3.9 billion) from €2.8 billion after reporting better than expected second-quarter results.
Q2 Net Profit Results
Adjusted Net Profit Surpasses Expectations
The state-controlled company said its adjusted net profit more than doubled in the second quarter to €2.3 billion, beating an analyst consensus of €2.09 billion compiled by the company.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)