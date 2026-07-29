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Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Eni Boosts Share Buyback After Q2 Net Profit Tops Expectations

Eni's Q2 Financial Performance and Share Buyback Expansion

Share Buyback Programme Increased

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni on Wednesday lifted its share buyback programme to €3.4 billion ($3.9 billion) from €2.8 billion after reporting better than expected second-quarter results.

Q2 Net Profit Results

Adjusted Net Profit Surpasses Expectations

The state-controlled company said its adjusted net profit more than doubled in the second quarter to €2.3 billion, beating an analyst consensus of €2.09 billion compiled by the company.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni’s Q2 adjusted net profit of €2.3 billion more than doubled year‑on‑year and surpassed the €2.09 billion analyst consensus. (eni.com)
  • The buyback increase—from an initial €1.5 billion up to €2.8 billion earlier, now raised to €3.4 billion—reflects Eni’s policy of returning a significant share of cash flow to shareholders. (eni.com)
  • Eni’s improved Q2 results and upward revision of operating cash flow underpin its financial flexibility, as envisaged in its 2026‑2030 strategic plan with a payout policy targeting 35‑45% of cash flow. (eni.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Eni increase its share buyback programme?
Eni raised its share buyback to €3.4 billion due to better than expected Q2 net profit.
How much was Eni's adjusted net profit in Q2?
Eni reported an adjusted net profit of €2.3 billion in the second quarter.
What was the analyst consensus for Eni's Q2 net profit?
The analyst consensus for Eni's Q2 net profit was €2.09 billion.
What is the currency exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The article states that $1 equals 0.8773 euros.

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