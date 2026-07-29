Aberdeen Faces Greater First-Half Outflows Despite Profit Beat in 2023
Aberdeen Group’s 2023 First-Half Financial Performance
Significant Net Outflows Reported
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Aberdeen Group posted net outflows of £3 billion ($4 billion) in the first half of the year, a period when analysts had expected £800 million of inflows.
Comparison to Previous Year
The net outflows were much deeper than the £900 million reported for the same period the prior year.
Assets Under Management and Profit Results
Assets Under Management
Assets under management were £579.4 billion and adjusted operating profit came in at £151 million - up 21% - with both figures narrowly beating forecasts.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7519 pounds)
(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)