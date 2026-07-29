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Finance

British asset manager Aberdeen posts bigger first-half outflows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Aberdeen Faces Greater First-Half Outflows Despite Profit Beat in 2023

Aberdeen Group’s 2023 First-Half Financial Performance

Significant Net Outflows Reported

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Aberdeen Group posted net outflows of £3 billion ($4 billion) in the first half of the year, a period when analysts had expected £800 million of inflows.

Comparison to Previous Year

The net outflows were much deeper than the £900 million reported for the same period the prior year.

Assets Under Management and Profit Results

Assets Under Management

Assets under management were £579.4 billion and adjusted operating profit came in at £151 million - up 21% - with both figures narrowly beating forecasts.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Net outflows of £3 billion in H1 2026 were significantly worse than analyst expectations of £800 million inflows and deeper than the £900 million outflows in H1 2025 (sources: Reuters)
  • Assets under management stood at £579.4 billion, only modestly impacted compared to Q1, when AUM fell to £547.7 billion amid market movements and divestments (sources: Reuters; Investegate)
  • Adjusted operating profit rose 21% to £151 million, narrowly beating estimates, buoyed by performance in segments such as Interactive Investor (sources: Reuters; Investegate)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Aberdeen report in net outflows for the first half of the year?
Aberdeen reported net outflows of £3 billion in the first half of the year.
What were analysts expecting for Aberdeen's inflows or outflows?
Analysts had expected £800 million of inflows during the period.
How does the current outflow compare to the previous year?
The current outflows are much greater than the £900 million outflow reported in the same period last year.
What were Aberdeen's assets under management at the end of the period?
Aberdeen's assets under management stood at £579.4 billion.
How did Aberdeen's adjusted operating profit perform?
Aberdeen reported an adjusted operating profit of £151 million, up 21% and narrowly beating forecasts.

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