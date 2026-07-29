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Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Birkin bag maker Hermes posts 7% rise in quarterly sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Hermes Sees 7% Quarterly Sales Uptick Thanks to Tourism and U.S. Demand

Hermes Reports Strong Second Quarter Performance

By Dominique Patton

Growth Driven by Tourism and U.S. Market

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes reported a slight acceleration in growth in the second quarter on Wednesday, driven by a recovery in tourism in Europe and strong demand in the U.S.

Sales Figures and Product Highlights

Second-quarter sales of products including handbags, silk scarves and perfume rose by 6.7% in currency-adjusted terms to €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion), Hermes said, in line with expectations and compared with 6% growth in the first quarter.

Industry Context and Currency Exchange

The report came after results from industry peer LVMH disappointed investors looking for signs that the luxury sector is finally turning a corner. 

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Hermès Q2 2026 sales grew 6.7% to €4.1 billion, up from 6% in Q1, buoyed by U.S. demand and tourism rebound in Europe (lse.co.uk).
  • This performance contrasts with LVMH’s Q2 results, where fashion & leather goods sales rose only ~1%, falling short of expectations and weighing on investor sentiment (lse.co.uk).
  • European tourism resilience and strong domestic demand are supporting luxury recovery, with reports indicating sustained travel spending in Q2 despite global uncertainty (etc-corporate.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Hermes' quarterly sales rise in Q2?
Hermes reported a 6.7% rise in quarterly sales to €4.1 billion in the second quarter.
What factors drove Hermes' sales growth?
The growth was driven by a recovery in tourism in Europe and strong demand in the U.S.
How did Hermes' Q2 performance compare to industry peer LVMH?
Hermes' sales growth was in line with expectations, while results from LVMH disappointed investors.
Which products contributed to Hermes' sales growth?
Products like handbags, silk scarves, and perfume contributed to the growth in sales.

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