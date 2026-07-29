Hermes Sees 7% Quarterly Sales Uptick Thanks to Tourism and U.S. Demand

Hermes Reports Strong Second Quarter Performance

By Dominique Patton

Growth Driven by Tourism and U.S. Market

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes reported a slight acceleration in growth in the second quarter on Wednesday, driven by a recovery in tourism in Europe and strong demand in the U.S.

Sales Figures and Product Highlights

Second-quarter sales of products including handbags, silk scarves and perfume rose by 6.7% in currency-adjusted terms to €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion), Hermes said, in line with expectations and compared with 6% growth in the first quarter.

Industry Context and Currency Exchange

The report came after results from industry peer LVMH disappointed investors looking for signs that the luxury sector is finally turning a corner.

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)