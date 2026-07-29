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Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish travel tech firm HBX posts 12% higher transaction value for Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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HBX Group Sees 12% Increase in Q3 Transaction Value as Travel Recovers

HBX Group Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance Amid Travel Recovery

By Gemma Guasch

Q3 Transaction Value Rises 12%

July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm HBX Group reported a 12% jump in its third-quarter transaction value on Wednesday, citing a gradual recovery in previously disrupted travel corridors.

Financial Highlights

The company posted a total transaction value of €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) for the third quarter of its accounting year, compared with €2.2 billion a year ago.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Guidance

HBX had trimmed its full-year guidance in May, warning the conflict in the Middle East was impacting travel routes and prompting travellers to reconsider their bookings in the region.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Transaction value (TTV) rose 12% to €2.4 billion in Q3, compared to €2.2 billion a year ago (≈ $2.7 billion)
  • Middle East conflict continues to pressure travel corridors and has prompted a downward revision of full‑year guidance (cnmv.es)
  • HBX’s resilience is supported by strong intra‑regional travel in Europe and active mitigation through AI‑driven pricing, commercial actions, and partnerships (hbxgroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Q3 transaction value reported by HBX Group?
HBX Group reported a transaction value of €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) for the third quarter.
How much did HBX Group's Q3 transaction value increase year-on-year?
The transaction value increased by 12% compared to the previous year.
Why did HBX Group lower its full-year guidance in May?
HBX Group lowered its guidance due to the impact of the Middle East conflict on travel routes.
What factor contributed to the higher transaction value for HBX Group in Q3?
A gradual recovery in previously disrupted travel corridors contributed to the increase.
What was the Q3 transaction value for HBX Group last year?
The Q3 transaction value for HBX Group last year was €2.2 billion.

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