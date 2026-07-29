HBX Group Sees 12% Increase in Q3 Transaction Value as Travel Recovers
HBX Group Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance Amid Travel Recovery
By Gemma Guasch
Q3 Transaction Value Rises 12%
July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology firm HBX Group reported a 12% jump in its third-quarter transaction value on Wednesday, citing a gradual recovery in previously disrupted travel corridors.
Financial Highlights
The company posted a total transaction value of €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) for the third quarter of its accounting year, compared with €2.2 billion a year ago.
Impact of Middle East Conflict on Guidance
HBX had trimmed its full-year guidance in May, warning the conflict in the Middle East was impacting travel routes and prompting travellers to reconsider their bookings in the region.
($1 = 0.8772 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gemma Guasch; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)