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UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Greggs first-half profit up 20% as grocery business grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Greggs Posts 20% Increase in First-Half Profit as Grocery Business Expands

Greggs Reports Strong First-Half Financial Results

Profit Growth Driven by Grocery Expansion

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Greggs, Britain's biggest fast food chain, on Wednesday reported a 20% rise in first-half profit, reflecting growth in its grocery business, strong cost control and a weak performance in the same period last year.

Product Range and Brand Recognition

The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak and chicken bakes, vegan alternatives and sweet treats, said its expectations for the full-year outcome were unchanged.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong rise in H1 profit underscores resilience amid tough conditions, aided by grocery partnerships and disciplined cost management.
  • Like‑for‑like sales have improved: year‑to‑date up c.2.5%, accelerating to 3.3% most recently, with total sales up 7.5% in the first 19 weeks of 2026 (investegate.co.uk).
  • Greggs maintains unchanged full‑year outlook, supported by new shop openings, supply‑chain investments, and forward commodity and energy price hedges (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the percentage increase in Greggs' first-half profit?
Greggs reported a 20% rise in its first-half profit.
What contributed to Greggs' profit growth in the first half?
Profit growth was driven by expansion in its grocery business, strong cost control, and a weak performance in the same period last year.
Did Greggs change its full-year outlook after the profit increase?
No, Greggs stated that its expectations for the full-year outcome remain unchanged.
What products is Greggs best known for?
Greggs is best known for sausage rolls, steak and chicken bakes, vegan alternatives, and sweet treats.

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