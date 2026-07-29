Greggs Posts 20% Increase in First-Half Profit as Grocery Business Expands
Greggs Reports Strong First-Half Financial Results
Profit Growth Driven by Grocery Expansion
LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Greggs, Britain's biggest fast food chain, on Wednesday reported a 20% rise in first-half profit, reflecting growth in its grocery business, strong cost control and a weak performance in the same period last year.
Product Range and Brand Recognition
The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak and chicken bakes, vegan alternatives and sweet treats, said its expectations for the full-year outcome were unchanged.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)