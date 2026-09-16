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Finance

Hy24, COFIDES to buy 29% stake in Moeve's green hydrogen project in southern Spain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Hy24, COFIDES Invest in Moeve's Green Hydrogen Venture in Southern Spain

Strategic Investment in Onuba Renewable Hydrogen Project

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Clean hydrogen private equity asset manager Hy24 and Spanish public-private financial institution COFIDES have signed a strategic partnership deal with Moeve to buy a combined 29% stake in the Onuba renewable hydrogen project, the companies said on Wednesday.

Project Overview and Stakeholders

The project in southern Spain, led by Moeve with a majority stake of 51%, will include Enagas Renovable, Alter Enersun, Hy24 and COFIDES as minority partners.

Stake Acquisition Details

• The 29% stake in Onuba was initially expected to be taken by the UAE's Masdar.

Project Specifications and Investment

• Onuba - located at Moeve's Energy Park in Palos de la Frontera, Huelva province - will have 300 MW of electrolysis capacity in the first phase and the possibility to add another 105 MW, with a total investment of more than €1 billion ($1.15 billion).

Significance and Scale

• Onuba will be Europe's largest renewable hydrogen project with 2 GW capacity, the companies said.

Moeve's Transformation and Support

Company Rebranding and Ownership

• Moeve, formerly known as Cepsa and currently owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and U.S.-based private equity firm The Carlyle Group, rebranded in 2024 to reflect its shift towards low-carbon businesses under an €8 billion plan.

EU Subsidies

• The Onuba project is supported by more than €300 million in European Union subsidies.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8670 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Hy24 and COFIDES are stepping in for UAE’s Masdar by taking a combined 29% stake in Onuba, Moeve’s first-phase green hydrogen project in Huelva, Spain. (europapress.es)
  • Onuba will feature 300 MW of electrolysis capacity (expandable by 100–105 MW), supported by EU NextGenerationEU funding (~€304 million), with total investment exceeding €1 billion. (moeveglobal.com)
  • The broader Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley spans 2 GW electrolysis capacity, over €3 billion investment, aiming to produce 300,000 t of green hydrogen annually and cut emissions by millions of tonnes. (moeveglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake are Hy24 and COFIDES acquiring in Moeve's green hydrogen project?
Hy24 and COFIDES are together acquiring a 29% stake in Moeve's Onuba renewable hydrogen project.
Where is the Onuba green hydrogen project located?
The Onuba project is located in Moeve's Energy Park in Palos de la Frontera, Huelva province, southern Spain.
What is the projected capacity of the Onuba hydrogen project?
The project will have 300 MW of electrolysis capacity in its first phase, with a total potential of 2 GW.
Who are the main stakeholders in the Onuba hydrogen project?
Moeve holds a 51% majority stake, with Hy24, COFIDES, Enagas Renovable, and Alter Enersun as minority partners.
How much investment is involved in the Onuba green hydrogen project?
The total investment in the project exceeds €1 billion, supported by over €300 million in EU subsidies.

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