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Cohere, Aleph Alpha combine to target enterprise AI market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cohere, Aleph Alpha combine to target enterprise AI market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Cohere and Aleph Alpha Announce Merger to Accelerate Enterprise AI Innovation

By Leo Marchandon

Major AI Merger Unites Canadian and German Leaders

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Cohere and Germany's Aleph Alpha signed a definitive merger agreement on Wednesday, the AI companies said. 

Merger Structure and Leadership

The combined business will operate as Cohere, with dual headquarters in Toronto and Berlin, while Aleph Alpha's Heidelberg office will focus on research. Aleph Alpha co-chief Ilhan Scheer will become chief operating officer of Cohere.

Strategic Focus and Regulatory Compliance

The merger brings together a Canadian AI model developer and a German company that has increasingly focused on helping governments and businesses deploy artificial intelligence. The companies said demand was growing for AI systems that can operate within a customer's own infrastructure and comply with local regulatory requirements.

Executive Vision

Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez said the tie-up aimed to meet demand for AI "powerful enough to compete, but secure and governable enough to trust."

Financial Details and Investment

The plan was first disclosed in April, a combination valued at around $20 billion (€17.34 billion) at the time. Lidl-owner Schwarz Group is investing €500 million in the new entity. The companies did not disclose updated financial terms and said the transaction remained subject to regulatory approvals.

European AI Investment Landscape

The deal comes as European AI companies attract fresh investment. Mistral, Europe's lead model maker, last week raised €3 billion at a valuation of more than €21 billion.

Company Profiles and Market Position

Cohere's Enterprise AI Solutions

Cohere develops Command, a family of open source AI models designed to run inside a customer's own computing environment, positioning the company to serve businesses, governments and public administrations rather than consumers.

Aleph Alpha's Strategic Shift

Aleph Alpha, once touted as Germany's AI champion, stepped back from developing frontier AI models and refocused on AI integration software. Co-founder Jonas Andrulis left the company earlier this year after relinquishing the chief executive role in 2025.

Revenue and Infrastructure Expansion

Cohere reported $240 million in annual recurring revenue this year, while Aleph Alpha reported revenue of less than 1 million euros in 2023, according to its latest public accounts.

Schwarz Group's Role and Data Infrastructure

The companies said Schwarz Group would provide computing capacity through its cloud arm StackIT. The retailer is investing between €11 billion and €13 billion in a German data-centre campus expected to house up to 100,000 AI chips.

(1 euro = $1.1535)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger creates a transatlantic AI entity with dual headquarters—Toronto and Berlin—and a Heidelberg research hub, combining Cohere’s model scale with Aleph Alpha’s institutional strength (cohere.com).
  • Schwarz Group commits €500 million via its STACKIT cloud arm for structured financing and infrastructure support, reinforcing sovereign, enterprise-grade AI capabilities (cohere.com).
  • This deal reflects a broader trend: Europe’s Mistral AI raised €3 billion at a €21 billion valuation, illustrating rising investor appetite for sovereign AI alternatives to U.S. dominance (mistral.ai).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are merging in the enterprise AI sector?
Canada's Cohere and Germany's Aleph Alpha have signed a definitive merger agreement to combine their AI businesses.
Where will the new company's headquarters be located?
The merged company will have dual headquarters in Toronto and Berlin, with Aleph Alpha's Heidelberg office focused on research.
Who is investing in the newly formed entity?
Lidl-owner Schwarz Group is investing €500 million in the new Cohere entity and will provide computing capacity through StackIT.
What is the focus of Cohere's AI models?
Cohere develops enterprise-focused open source AI models designed to run inside a customer's own computing environment.
What was the reported valuation of the Cohere and Aleph Alpha merger?
The combination was first disclosed at a valuation of around $20 billion (€17.34 billion), subject to updated financial terms.

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