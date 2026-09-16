Swiss Senior Trade Negotiator Helene Budliger Artieda to Step Down in 2027

Career Achievements and Departure Announcement

Key Role in U.S. Tariff Negotiations

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland's most senior trade negotiator who helped seal a deal to lower Washington's punishing import duties on Swiss exports last year is stepping down, the government said on Wednesday.

Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs for the last four years, will step down at the end of March 2027, the government said.

Major Trade Agreements Under Budliger Artieda

Free Trade Agreements with Global Partners

During her time at the helm, Switzerland sealed a free trade agreement with India, as well as signed new trade deals with Thailand, Malaysia, Kosovo and the Mercosur countries in South America.

Ongoing Negotiations and Updates

The 61-year-old has overseen negotiations on a new free trade agreement with Vietnam, as well as updated trade deals with Britain and China.

Impact on Swiss Exports

Resolution of U.S. Tariff Dispute

Last year she played a role in lowering the 39% tariffs imposed by the United States on Swiss imports, which would have severely dented one of the European country's biggest export markets for watches, chocolate and machinery.

Drafting the Letter of Intent

Budliger Artieda made a "significant contribution" to finding a solution by drafting a non-binding letter of intent to cap U.S. tariffs for Swiss goods at 15%, the government said.

Future Plans and Succession

The government did not say why or where Budliger Artieda was leaving, saying only she wished "to take on a new challenge in the final years of her career."

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said he deeply regretted her decision, and said the search for a successor would begin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Ludwig Burger)