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Swiss top trade negotiator who helped seal US deal to step down - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss top trade negotiator who helped seal US deal to step down

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance trade Economy International Relations

Swiss Senior Trade Negotiator Helene Budliger Artieda to Step Down in 2027

Career Achievements and Departure Announcement

Key Role in U.S. Tariff Negotiations

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland's most senior trade negotiator who helped seal a deal to lower Washington's punishing import duties on Swiss exports last year is stepping down, the government said on Wednesday.

Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs for the last four years, will step down at the end of March 2027, the government said.

Major Trade Agreements Under Budliger Artieda

Free Trade Agreements with Global Partners

During her time at the helm, Switzerland sealed a free trade agreement with India, as well as signed new trade deals with Thailand, Malaysia, Kosovo and the Mercosur countries in South America.

Ongoing Negotiations and Updates

The 61-year-old has overseen negotiations on a new free trade agreement with Vietnam, as well as updated trade deals with Britain and China.

Impact on Swiss Exports

Resolution of U.S. Tariff Dispute

Last year she played a role in lowering the 39% tariffs imposed by the United States on Swiss imports, which would have severely dented one of the European country's biggest export markets for watches, chocolate and machinery.

Drafting the Letter of Intent

Budliger Artieda made a "significant contribution" to finding a solution by drafting a non-binding letter of intent to cap U.S. tariffs for Swiss goods at 15%, the government said.

Future Plans and Succession

The government did not say why or where Budliger Artieda was leaving, saying only she wished "to take on a new challenge in the final years of her career."

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said he deeply regretted her decision, and said the search for a successor would begin.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Helene Budliger Artieda has been head of SECO for four years and will leave at end‑March 2027.
  • Under her leadership, key trade pacts with India, Thailand, Malaysia, Kosovo, Mercosur, and deals updating agreements with Britain, China, and negotiating with Vietnam were sealed.
  • Last year, she played a pivotal role in cutting U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to a 15% cap via a non‑binding letter of intent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Helene Budliger Artieda?
Helene Budliger Artieda is Switzerland's top trade negotiator and head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.
When is Helene Budliger Artieda stepping down?
She will step down at the end of March 2027.
What trade deals did Budliger Artieda help negotiate?
She oversaw agreements with the US, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Kosovo, Mercosur countries, Vietnam, Britain, and China.
How did she impact Swiss exports to the US?
She helped negotiate a reduction in US import duties on Swiss goods from 39% to a 15% cap.
Why is Helene Budliger Artieda leaving her post?
The government stated she wished to take on a new challenge in the final years of her career.

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