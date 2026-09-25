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Swedish police launch probe into possible election fraud around Stockholm - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish police launch probe into possible election fraud around Stockholm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Swedish Police Launch Investigations into Election Fraud Around Stockholm

Overview of Election Fraud Investigations

Initial Complaints and Police Response

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Police said on Friday they had started preliminary investigations into five complaints of election fraud around Sweden's capital, days after a probe in another area, casting a further shadow over the September 13 national vote.

Sweden's parliamentary election saw the opposition narrowly defeat the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration.

Details of the Complaints

Stockholm police said they had started the preliminary investigations after receiving five complaints, including one about the vote in the suburb of Jarva.

Vote-Buying Allegations

Two of the cases also involved complaints of potential vote-buying, a police spokesperson added, declining to go into more detail or name the other areas. 

It was not immediately clear what impact those cases might have on the result of the election in those areas if any wrongdoing was found.

Parallel Investigations in Borlange

On Tuesday, prosecutors said they were looking into potential fraud in the central Swedish town of Borlange, a case that could put 11 parliamentary seats in play if the Election Review Board decides to order a re-run. 

Status of the Borlange Case

In a statement on Thursday, the Prosecution Authority said no indictments had been issued in relation to the allegations of fraud in Borlange and no suspects had been formally identified.

Focus on Mohamed Abdukardir Ali

In that case, the investigation centres on the election of Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, a Left Party candidate for parliament, who unexpectedly overtook other representatives on the ballot for the party. 

The ​Left Party said on Tuesday Ali would take a leave of absence while the allegations were being investigated. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Ali for comment. 

Election Review Board and Official Responses

Sweden's Election Review Board on Friday was not immediately available to respond to requests for comment on the new investigations.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Stockholm police are investigating five new election‑fraud complaints, including vote‑buying and anomalies in Järva, following a separate Borlänge probe (marketscreener.com)
  • The Borlänge case involves alleged pre‑marked ballots favoring a Left Party candidate, Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, and could lead to a re‑run affecting 11 Dalarna seats (marketscreener.com)
  • If investigations trigger a recount or re‑run, it would be Sweden’s first parliamentary rerun, though national balance may remain largely unchanged (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mohamed Abdukardir Ali and why is he mentioned?
Mohamed Abdukardir Ali is a Left Party candidate for parliament whose election triggered a fraud investigation in Borlange.
Has anyone been formally indicted in the fraud investigations?
No indictments have been issued and no suspects have been formally identified as of now.

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