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EU vote on Tesla's supervised self-driving system pushed back - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU vote on Tesla's supervised self-driving system pushed back

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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EU Pushes Back Vote on Tesla’s Supervised Full Self-Driving Rollout

Delay and Implications of the EU Vote on Tesla’s FSD

Background and Timeline

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - An expected European Union vote on allowing Tesla's supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system across the bloc has been delayed from October, with the next apparent opportunity for a decision not before December, according to an agenda published on the EU's website.

Regulatory Approvals and Proposals

• Dutch regulator RDW approved the system in April, with Belgium and a handful of other countries following suit

• RDW is also proposing that the software be approved across the bloc

Timeline of the Vote

• Tesla said on September 1 in a post on X that an EU-wide vote could potentially happen ​on October 6

• However, the agenda for an October 6 meeting of the Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles (TCMV), which brings together representatives of EU member states and the European Commission, lists only a "continuation of discussions" on the Dutch request for an Article 39 authorisation, with 25 minutes allocated to the discussion

• The committee has already discussed Tesla's request at two previous meetings. The next scheduled TCMV meeting after October is in December, making that the earliest apparent opportunity for a vote based on the current agenda

Approval Process and Member State Positions

Voting Requirements

• An EU-wide rollout requires support by a "qualified majority" of 15 of the EU's ‌27 member ⁠states, representing 65% of the bloc's population

Concerns and Support

Countries Expressing Concerns

• Several EU countries, including Sweden, have expressed concerns about FSD exceeding speed limits, while countries that approved it say drivers ​remain responsible for complying with traffic laws

Other Approved Systems

• The same committee approved Ford's BlueCruise driver assistance system March 2024, with Germany as its sponsor

Market Impact

Significance for Tesla

• Tesla has called FSD approval key to boosting sales in Europe, where it is seeking to regain market share amid growing competition from Chinese electric-vehicle makers

(Reporting by Marie Mannes. Editing by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Dutch regulator RDW approved Tesla’s FSD Supervised in April, and several other EU countries like Belgium, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Slovenia have followed via mutual recognition. (electrive.com)
  • Tesla had anticipated an EU‑wide vote around October 6, but the TCMV agenda now allocates only 25 minutes for discussion—not a vote—making December the next likely window. (fsdtracker.eu)
  • An EU‑wide approval requires a qualified majority—at least 15 of 27 member states representing 65% of the EU population—which remains some way off despite progress. (fsd-eu-tracker.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the EU vote on Tesla's FSD system been delayed?
The vote was pushed back as the October meeting agenda only listed discussions, with the next possible decision expected in December.
Which countries have already approved Tesla's FSD system?
The Dutch regulator RDW approved it in April, with Belgium and several other countries following suit.
What is required for the EU-wide rollout of Tesla's FSD?
Approval needs a qualified majority of 15 EU states representing at least 65% of the bloc's population.
What concerns do some EU countries have about FSD?
Countries like Sweden are concerned that the FSD system may exceed speed limits, while supporters note drivers remain responsible.
Why is FSD approval important for Tesla in Europe?
Tesla sees FSD approval as key to boosting its sales and regaining market share amid competition from Chinese EV manufacturers.

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