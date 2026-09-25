BASF Approaches Evonik with Merger Proposal, Boosts Evonik Shares

BASF's Merger Proposal and Market Impact

Initial Report and Market Reaction

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF has approached rival Evonik and its largest shareholder, the RAG Foundation, with a proposal for a merger, the Financial Times reported on Friday, sending Evonik shares to a three-month high.

Evonik's Response to the Proposal

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday that Evonik was currently not aware of any takeover approach by BASF.

Stock Market Performance

Evonik shares were up 8% at 1158 GMT, while BASF gained 0.5%.

Official Comments and Industry Reactions

Statements from Evonik and BASF

An Evonik spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

BASF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Background on BASF's Takeover Talks

The FT cited sources as saying that BASF had been speaking to banks about a possible takeover since earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine)