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BASF approaches rival Evonik with merger proposal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BASF approaches rival Evonik with merger proposal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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BASF Approaches Evonik with Merger Proposal, Boosts Evonik Shares

BASF's Merger Proposal and Market Impact

Initial Report and Market Reaction

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF has approached rival Evonik and its largest shareholder, the RAG Foundation, with a proposal for a merger, the Financial Times reported on Friday, sending Evonik shares to a three-month high.

Evonik's Response to the Proposal

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday that Evonik was currently not aware of any takeover approach by BASF.

Stock Market Performance

Evonik shares were up 8% at 1158 GMT, while BASF gained 0.5%.

Official Comments and Industry Reactions

Statements from Evonik and BASF

An Evonik spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

BASF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Background on BASF's Takeover Talks

The FT cited sources as saying that BASF had been speaking to banks about a possible takeover since earlier this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger proposal, described by FT as more acquisition than merger, surfaced from sources familiar, though neither BASF nor RAG Foundation has officially confirmed it (echemi.com).
  • Evonik shares rose sharply—up nearly 5%—on the news, marking their strongest daily gain in about three months (financereviewdaily.com).
  • The discussion remains preliminary: BASF is reported to be stretched financially pending its Agricultural Solutions IPO, while Evonik is undergoing restructuring and preparing divestments, and any deal would face antitrust scrutiny (echemi.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has BASF approached with a merger proposal?
BASF has approached rival Evonik and its largest shareholder, the RAG Foundation, with a merger proposal.
How did Evonik shares react to the merger news?
Evonik shares surged to a three-month high and were up 8% after reports of the merger proposal.
Has Evonik confirmed receiving a merger approach from BASF?
A source familiar with the matter said Evonik was not currently aware of any takeover approach from BASF.
What response did BASF and Evonik provide regarding the merger reports?
Evonik declined to comment on the report, and BASF could not immediately be reached for comment.
Who reported the merger talks between BASF and Evonik?
The Financial Times first reported the merger talks, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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