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Italy Industry Minister says Volkswagen has no current plans to sell Ducati - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy Industry Minister says Volkswagen has no current plans to sell Ducati

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Italy’s Industry Minister: No Current Plans for Volkswagen to Sell Ducati

Current Status of Volkswagen’s Ducati Ownership

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday that Volkswagen had no plans at the moment to sell its motorbike business Ducati, after meeting with representatives of the German group.

Speculation and Background

• Speculation over a potential sale of Ducati rose as Volkswagen, which controls the Italian motorbike maker through its Audi brand, battles the deepest restructuring in its history.

Asset Review by Audi

• Earlier this month, Audi said Ducati was part of a broader review of the automaker's assets, adding no decision had been taken.

Recent Discussions and Statements

Video Conference Details

• Urso held a video conference on Friday with Audi CFO Juergen Rittersberger and Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali to discuss the situation at Ducati, his ministry said in a statement.

Official Ministry Statement

• "Rittersberger reassured participants that Ducati's investment and product plans would continue as planned and confirmed that, at this stage, no decision had been made regarding any changes to Ducati's ownership structure," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Minister Urso met via video with Audi CFO Juergen Rittersberger and Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali: confirmed no decision yet on Ducati’s ownership structure.
  • Speculation had grown amid Volkswagen’s sweeping restructuring—the group approved plans to cut up to 100,000 jobs and review assets including Ducati as part of cost‑cutting strategy.
  • Recent sources confirm that while Ducati is part of a broader portfolio review, no sale timetable, buyer or agreement has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Volkswagen plan to sell Ducati?
According to Italy's Industry Minister, Volkswagen currently has no plans to sell Ducati.
Who controls Ducati?
Volkswagen controls Ducati through its Audi brand.
Who participated in the recent discussion regarding Ducati’s future?
Audi CFO Juergen Rittersberger, Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, and Italy's Industry Minister held the discussion.
Will Ducati’s investment and product plans continue?
Audi representatives confirmed Ducati’s investment and product plans will continue as planned.

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