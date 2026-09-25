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Exclusive-Trump administration to meet Ukraine assistance deadline - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Trump administration to meet Ukraine assistance deadline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Trump Administration Obliges Nearly All $400M Ukraine Aid Before Deadline

By Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone

US Military Aid to Ukraine: Funding, Deliveries, and Political Context

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has made legally binding commitments to spend almost all of the $400 million Congress approved for military aid to Ukraine late last year, ensuring that the money will not expire on September 30, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

As of early this week, $307 million of the $400 million of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding had been obligated, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and the administration plans to lock in the remaining $93 million before the fiscal year ends on September 30.

The Pentagon, which oversees the USAI program, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Initial Deliveries and Congressional Concerns

First Deliveries Include Weapons, Spare Parts

The money has been a source of contention with Congress, as Democrats and some of US President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans have criticized the Pentagon for sitting on the aid for Kyiv, which members of both parties voted for last December.

Trump has in recent months taken a more positive tone toward Ukraine, signing off on a proposal to give a license for Ukraine to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles and signing a Russia sanctions bill.

He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week at UN headquarters in New York, after which Zelenskiy said they had discussed efforts to end the war with Russia, including a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets.

Timeline and Delivery Details

The first deliveries, which will include offensive weapons and equipment such as spare parts for armored vehicles, began this month. The rest are expected to be delivered before October 2029, the sources said. Trump's White House term ends in January of that year.

The remaining $93 million in the package approved by Congress does not have to be spent by the end of the year, but it will expire if it is not formally placed under contract by then.

Patriot Missiles and Ongoing Aid Challenges

Patriot Missiles Not Included

One of the sources said the military equipment did not include Patriot missiles, despite Russia bombarding Ukraine's cities with drones and ballistic missiles.

The US war in Iran and the Ukraine war have depleted global supplies of Patriots, and Kyiv has been pleading for more.

Delays and Congressional Frustration

Reuters reported in July that the administration had told Congress it could take years for the equipment to reach Ukrainian forces. The Pentagon has held up shipments of weapons to Ukraine several times out of concern that US weapons supplies were too low.

Lawmakers said then they were unhappy with the Pentagon's timeline, considered unusually slow for an ongoing conflict, and the issue has come up repeatedly at congressional hearings.

US Commitment and Future Aid

Ukraine has been by far the top recipient of US foreign aid since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, but the US commitment to Kyiv has been called into question since Trump took office and his Republicans took control of both houses of Congress in January 2025.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly all of the $400 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding has been obligated ($307 million to date), with the remaining $93 million expected to be placed under contract before Sept 30 2026 to avoid expiration.
  • This accelerated obligation comes amid criticism from Congress—both Democrats and some Republicans—that the Pentagon had delayed spending, despite urgent Ukrainian needs for weapons and spare parts.
  • A prior Reuters report warned the Pentagon anticipated spreading out the USAI spending through fiscal year 2029, drawing concern over slow delivery timelines amid intensified conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of the $400 million Ukraine aid package has been obligated by the Trump administration?
As of early this week, $307 million of the $400 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding had been obligated, with the remaining $93 million set to be locked in before September 30.
What types of military equipment are being delivered to Ukraine under this aid package?
The first deliveries include offensive weapons and equipment such as spare parts for armored vehicles, but do not include Patriot missiles.
What is the expiry date for the uncommitted Ukraine assistance funds?
The remaining $93 million must be formally placed under contract by September 30, or it will expire.
Why was the Pentagon criticized over the Ukraine aid?
Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress criticized the Pentagon for delays in sending approved aid to Kyiv, questioning the speed of deliveries for an ongoing conflict.
Has the US provided Patriot missiles to Ukraine as part of this aid?
No, the current military aid package does not include Patriot missiles due to depleted supplies and ongoing conflicts elsewhere.

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