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Swedish government to introduce higher sentences in push against crime

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Politics Crime policy Nordics

Swedish Government Announces Tougher Sentencing to Combat Gang Crime

Government Measures and Legislative Changes

Background: Sweden’s Ongoing Battle with Gang Crime

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Tuesday it would toughen criminal sentencing ahead of a September election, with legislation to push courts to more often use the higher end of the punishment scale and impose longer sentences for serial offenders.

Sweden has grappled with a gang crime wave for the past two decades and, although shootings have come down significantly in the last four years, crime is still one of the most important issues for voters.

Current Sentencing Practices

Tradition of Sentencing Based on Most Serious Offence

The Nordic nation has had a longstanding tradition of not adding up all the separate offences for a person convicted for several crimes, instead basing the sentence on the most serious crimes.

Minister of Justice’s Statement

"That means that the fourth or fifth fraud and so on has, in practice, been free from punishment," Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer told a press conference, adding that, under the new proposal, all committed crimes would be taken into consideration.

"Our expectation is that this change will mean significantly longer sentences for serial offenders," Strommer said.

Additional Reforms and Policy Changes

Reduction of Mitigating Circumstances

The government also said courts would no longer take mitigating circumstances, such as loss of employment, into consideration to the same extent when handing down sentences.

Broader Government Initiatives

Harsher Sentences and Expanded Police Powers

Sweden's right-wing government, which trails significantly in the polls, has introduced a large number of measures, including harsher sentences for gang crimes, increased electronic surveillance powers for police and prison for offenders as young as 14.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Reform introduces doubling of prison sentences for gang‑related crimes and raising penalties across some 50 offences, aiming to deliver up to 16 000 additional prison years annually (gp.se).
  • New indefinite ‘security detention’ (säkerhetsförvaring) allows courts to impose a minimum term plus a four‑to‑six year extension, up to three‑year renewals, with no conditional release (regeringen.se).
  • Gang‑related shootings have sharply declined—shootings fell from 39 to 15 in early 2026 vs. early 2025—but other forms like explosions remain elevated, with 621 reported in 2025 compared to 162 in 2018 (nordiskpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new sentencing measures is the Swedish government proposing?
The government plans to push courts to use the higher end of the punishment scale and impose longer sentences for serial offenders by considering all committed crimes during sentencing.
Why is Sweden making changes to its criminal sentencing policy?
The changes aim to address continued concerns over gang crime and ensure that repeat offenders receive longer sentences, as crime remains a major issue for voters.
How will the proposed legislation affect serial offenders in Sweden?
Unlike before, all crimes committed will be considered in sentencing, leading to significantly longer sentences for serial offenders.
Will mitigating circumstances affect sentencing in Sweden under the new proposal?
Courts will no longer weigh mitigating circumstances, like loss of employment, as heavily when determining sentences.
What other crime-fighting measures has the Swedish government introduced?
Measures include harsher sentences for gang crimes, increased electronic police surveillance, and prison sentences for offenders as young as 14.

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