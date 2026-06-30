Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway in July
Overview of Wang Yi's Diplomatic Visit to Northern Europe
Official Announcement
Details from Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway over July 2-8, and hold talks with his respective counterparts, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a regular news conference on Tuesday.
Media Coverage
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Xiuhao Chen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)