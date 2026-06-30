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Chinese foreign minister to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway in July

Overview of Wang Yi's Diplomatic Visit to Northern Europe

Official Announcement

Details from Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway over July 2-8, and hold talks with his respective counterparts, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a regular news conference on Tuesday.

Media Coverage

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Xiuhao Chen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Wang Yi’s Scandinavia tour reflects China’s expanding outreach to northern Europe and signals intent to strengthen bilateral cooperation with EU and non‑EU states.
  • This follows recent high‑level engagements—such as the February 2026 Norway discussions on multilateralism and January 2026 Finland call—demonstrating a sustained push to deepen connections in the region (la.china-embassy.gov.cn).
  • The visit aligns with China’s broader European strategy, aimed at promoting multilateralism, free trade, and political trust amid rising global uncertainty and tensions with Western powers (mfa.gov.cn).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries will China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit in July?
Wang Yi will visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway from July 2-8.
What is the purpose of Wang Yi's trip to Scandinavia?
He will hold talks with his counterparts in each country during the visit.
Who announced Wang Yi's visit to Scandinavian countries?
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced the trip at a news conference.
Who are the reporters and editors for this news?
The article was reported by Ryan Woo and Xiuhao Chen, edited by Christopher Cushing.

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