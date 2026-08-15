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Two dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 15, 2026

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headlines Disaster Geopolitics

Indonesia Rocked by Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake, Two Reported Dead and Tsunami Fears

Major Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia

By Dewi Kurniawati

Initial Impact and Casualties

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - At least two people died after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and dozens of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia early on Saturday, the authorities said.

Tsunami Warnings and Aftermath

Tsunami waves of less than 1 metre (3 feet) were recorded in several areas of the Southeast Asian nation. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the quake.

Casualties and Damage

In addition to the deaths of at least two, one person was injured in Sikka Regency, the disaster mitigation agency BNPB said in a statement.

Scenes of Destruction

Parts of a building collapsed into dust and rubble as people screamed and ran in the street, a video on Facebook, verified by Reuters as being at a port in Maumere, showed. It is the main town in Sikka Regency on Flores Island in the east of Indonesia's vast archipelago.

Widespread Shaking and Community Response

Strong shaking was felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi, and residents in several areas reported shaking lasting about one minute, BNPB said.

"Most of the people felt the shock and scattered out of their homes," it said.

Hospital and Infrastructure Response

A hospital in the district of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara Province was moving patients outside, Kompas TV footage showed, and Kompas.com reported at least one landslide.

Seismic Activity and International Response

Details of the Earthquake and Aftershocks

Geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4:58 a.m. (2158 GMT) at a depth of 15 km (9 miles), followed by several aftershocks.

Australia's Assessment

Australia's tsunami warning centre said the undersea earthquake would have "no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati, Bernadette Christina, Fransiska Nangoy and Steffano Sulaiman in Jakarta; Assitional reporting by Carlos Méndez and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City, Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Mark Porter, Lisa Shumaker and William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • At least two people died and one was injured in Sikka Regency, Flores Island following the 7.7‑magnitude quake early morning on August 15, 2026, with buildings collapsing and widespread shaking felt across multiple provinces. (apnews.com)
  • Tsunami alerts were issued promptly and later lifted after sea-level monitoring showed no significant waves—waves recorded were under 1 meter, mitigating broader coastal impact. (apnews.com)
  • This event adds to Indonesia’s seismic risks; the region previously experienced a deadly 7.7‑magnitude Flores quake in December 1992 that triggered a devastating tsunami, highlighting persistent vulnerability. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia?
The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.7 and was followed by several aftershocks.
Were there any casualties reported after the earthquake?
At least two people died and one person was reported injured in Sikka Regency.
Did the earthquake trigger a tsunami warning?
Yes, a tsunami warning was issued and later lifted about three hours after the earthquake.
Which areas were affected by the earthquake's shaking?
Strong shaking was felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, and parts of South Sulawesi.
Were there any reports of damage after the earthquake?
Yes, parts of buildings collapsed in Maumere and at least one landslide was reported.

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