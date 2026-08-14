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France's top court rules social media ban curtails freedom of expression - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's top court rules social media ban curtails freedom of expression

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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France's Top Court Rejects Social Media Ban for Under-15s on Legal Grounds

French Constitutional Council Blocks Social Media Ban for Minors

Background of the Proposed Bill

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - France's top court on Friday blocked a bill banning social media access for under-15s, saying it infringed upon freedom of expression.

Court's Rationale for Rejection

Concerns Over Age Verification

"By prohibiting minors under the age of fifteen from accessing certain online services, the law inherently requires every person, even an adult, to prove their age before accessing them," the Consitutional Council said in its decision.

Lack of Legal Safeguards

"However, by failing to specify the conditions and limits under which such proof must be provided, the legislature has not established the legal safeguards necessary to ensure compliance with these requirements," it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

Contributors

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • The Constitutional Council struck down the law, arguing that requiring everyone—even adults—to prove their age without clear limits or protections violated freedom of expression and due process. (lemonde.fr)
  • The bill, passed by both the Assemblée Nationale and Sénat in July 2026, sought to ban under‑15s from major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, but faced legal scrutiny from the Conseil d’État over vague definitions and proportionality. (senat.fr)
  • Critics—including lawmakers and digital rights experts—warned the measure disproportionately restricted minors’ freedoms, lacked data protection guarantees, and relied on untested age‑verification systems, with EU guidance suggesting alternative, less invasive protections. (mlex.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France's top court block the social media ban for under-15s?
The court ruled the law infringed on freedom of expression and lacked clear legal safeguards for age verification.
What did the French Constitutional Council say about proof of age requirements?
The council said the law required everyone, even adults, to prove their age but did not specify how proof should be provided.
What was the intended purpose of the blocked social media ban?
The bill aimed to ban minors under 15 from accessing certain online services, such as social media, in France.
What legal shortcomings did the court highlight in the law?
The court noted the law failed to establish necessary legal safeguards and clear conditions for age verification.

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