France's Top Court Rejects Social Media Ban for Under-15s on Legal Grounds

French Constitutional Council Blocks Social Media Ban for Minors

Background of the Proposed Bill

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - France's top court on Friday blocked a bill banning social media access for under-15s, saying it infringed upon freedom of expression.

Court's Rationale for Rejection

Concerns Over Age Verification

"By prohibiting minors under the age of fifteen from accessing certain online services, the law inherently requires every person, even an adult, to prove their age before accessing them," the Consitutional Council said in its decision.

Lack of Legal Safeguards

"However, by failing to specify the conditions and limits under which such proof must be provided, the legislature has not established the legal safeguards necessary to ensure compliance with these requirements," it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

Contributors

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Richard Lough)