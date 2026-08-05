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Strong El Niño could push 49 million more people into acute hunger, UN agency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Strong El Niño could push 49 million more people into acute hunger, UN agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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UN Warns Strong El Niño May Push 49 Million More Into Acute Hunger

Impact of El Niño on Global Food Security

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Report Highlights Growing Food Insecurity Risks

GENEVA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A powerful El Niño weather event could push an additional nearly 49 million people into acute food insecurity across some of the world's most vulnerable regions by the end of next year, the World Food Programme said on Wednesday.

The U.N. agency said in a report that there was an 81% chance of a very strong El Niño event, with sea surface temperatures at their warmest levels since at least 1982 and potentially making it the strongest such event since 1950.

What is El Niño?

El Niño, a periodic warming of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific, alters global weather patterns and is often associated with drought in Southern Africa, delayed monsoons in parts of Asia and erratic rainfall elsewhere.

Historical Context and Expert Insights

"These are events that in the past have triggered large-scale hunger," Jean-Martin Bauer, director of WFP's Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Service, told reporters.

Regional Impacts and Projections

Vulnerable Regions at Risk

Based on an analysis of 45 countries deemed vulnerable to the adverse effects of El Niño, WFP estimates that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could rise by almost 49 million to a total of 274 million people, an increase of 22%, relative to the baseline population already experiencing crisis-level food insecurity or worse.

Central America and Southern Africa are expected to be among the hardest-hit regions, with the number of food-insecure people set to increase by 83% in Central America and nearly 75% in Southern Africa, the WFP report said. 

Southern Africa as well as South America and the Caribbean could each see more than 12 million additional people fall into acute food insecurity.

Market and Price Implications

Bauer said global food markets entered the El Niño period in a relatively strong position following good harvests in 2025, but warned that conflict in the Middle East and potential weather-related crop losses could put further upward pressure on prices.

While past El Niño events have not typically triggered major global food price spikes, regional shortages and higher prices could worsen food access for vulnerable households, he said.

Funding and Data Collection Challenges

Funding cuts from U.S. and European donors in 2025 were also hampering efforts to monitor the developing crisis, with Bauer describing a growing drought of food-security data used to assess the impact of El Niño.

WFP conducted about 1.1 million household surveys in 2024, compared with about 800,000 in 2025, while data collection has fallen further this year due to funding restrictions.

"At a time when you have a risk like an El Niño, it is important to have high-frequency data collection," Bauer said, warning that reduced monitoring could make it harder to identify emerging food crises quickly.

Calls for Early Action and Preparedness

Forecasts and Regional Weather Risks

EARLY ACTION REQUIRED

WFP said current forecasts point to rainfall deficits in parts of East Africa, the Sahel, Central America and the Caribbean, while flood risks could rise in Somalia and neighbouring areas.

Significant impacts are also projected across South and Southeast Asia, where drought risks, uneven monsoons and localized flooding could disrupt agricultural production, the report stated.

Need for Proactive Measures

The agency stressed that the forecasts remain uncertain and that impacts will vary across regions, but warned that governments and aid agencies needed to prepare.

Richard Choularton, director of WFP's Climate and Resilience Service, said the agency had scaled up anticipatory action programmes in 18 countries, reaching more than 1.3 million people so far this year with cash and other assistance to help in the event of extreme weather.  

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Key Takeaways

  • There’s an 81% probability of a very strong El Niño, with sea surface temps at record highs, raising the risk of droughts, floods and disrupted harvests globally.
  • WFP projects nearly 49 million more people may face acute food insecurity—a 22% increase to 274 million—especially in Central America (+83%) and Southern Africa (+75%).
  • Despite strong 2025 harvests, escalating Middle East conflict, potential weather-related losses and funding cuts limit WFP’s ability to monitor and respond effectively.
  • FAO and WFP launched a US$202 million anticipatory action appeal to aid 8.8 million people across 22 high‑risk countries before worst impacts hit.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people could be pushed into acute food insecurity by El Niño?
Nearly 49 million additional people could face acute food insecurity due to a strong El Niño event, according to the World Food Programme.
Which regions are expected to be hardest hit by El Niño?
Central America and Southern Africa are expected to be among the hardest hit, with significant increases projected in South America and the Caribbean as well.
What factors could worsen the food insecurity caused by El Niño?
Conflict in the Middle East, weather-related crop losses, and funding cuts to aid programs could exacerbate food insecurity during El Niño.
How is the World Food Programme responding to the El Niño threat?
The WFP has increased anticipatory action programs in 18 countries, providing cash and assistance to over 1.3 million people to prepare for extreme weather.
Why is high-frequency data collection important during El Niño?
High-frequency data helps identify emerging food crises quickly. Reduced funding has limited data collection, making timely detection more difficult.

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