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EU to use €1.4 billion from interest on frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to use €1.4 billion from interest on frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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EU to Provide €1.4 Billion from Interest on Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

EU Allocates Interest from Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

Background of the Asset Freeze

BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The European Union will use €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) taken from interest generated by frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The money, transferred to the bloc on August 3, came from interest on cash balances, part of Russian central bank assets frozen by the EU in the wake of Moscow's invasion, the Commission added.

Statements from EU Leadership

"Russia must pay for the destruction it has caused. And we are using the proceeds from the immobilised Russian assets to make sure it does," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the statement.

Support for Ukraine's Resistance

"We are making a further €1.4 billion of them available to Ukraine. This will support Ukraine's continued resistance against Russia's illegal war," she added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1.4 billion stems from interest on immobilised Russian central bank cash balances received by the EU on 8 August 2026 (cyprus.representation.ec.europa.eu).
  • This marks the fourth such transfer, covering revenue accumulated in the latter half of 2025 (cyprus.representation.ec.europa.eu).
  • These extraordinary revenues support Ukraine through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism, which funds macro-financial assistance and repayment of G7‑backed ERA loans (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money is the EU sending to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets?
The European Union is sending €1.4 billion, taken from interest generated by frozen Russian assets, to help Ukraine.
Where did the funds for Ukraine come from?
The funds were generated from interest on cash balances of Russian central bank assets that were frozen by the EU.
Why are Russian central bank assets frozen in the EU?
The assets were frozen by the EU in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Who announced the allocation of funds to Ukraine?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation in an official statement.
When were the funds transferred to the EU?
The funds were transferred to the bloc on August 3, as reported by the European Commission.

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