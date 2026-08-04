GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking headlines European Union Migration

Spain Applauded by EU Ministers for Handling Ceuta Border Crisis Efficiently

EU Ministers Recognize Spain's Response to Ceuta Border Incident

Aug 4 (Reuters) - An EU interior ministers' meeting to address the Ceuta mass border rush was constructive and member states recognised Madrid's "immediate and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.

Migrant Movements and Schengen Implications

About 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding that the Schengen space was never compromised as the North African enclave is not included in the agreement.

Intelligence and Crisis Preparedness

According to Grande-Marlaska, Spanish intelligence had no indications a mass crossing into Ceuta was imminent.

Official Statements on the Crisis

"There was no report, no warning," he said. "Unfortunately, these things can happen, but let's also bear in mind that we're prepared to respond immediately to a crisis of this kind."

Government Actions and Legal Rulings

The minister added that Madrid had worked as fast as possible to install a maritime barrier off Ceuta's coast, following a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court in July mandating that migrants who arrived by swimming could not be immediately deported if no barrier was in place.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Javi West Larrañaga; Writing by Charlie Devereux; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • EU counterparts praised Spain’s “effective and immediate” response to the Ceuta migrant influx (huffingtonpost.es)
  • Around 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta, with nearly 70,000 since departing the enclave (cadenaser.com)
  • Schengen integrity was maintained as Ceuta is not part of Schengen; Madrid installed a maritime barrier following a Supreme Court ruling (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the EU interior ministers' meeting on the Ceuta crisis?
The meeting was described as constructive, with members recognizing Spain's immediate and efficient response to the Ceuta border crisis.
How many migrants who entered Ceuta have left?
Approximately 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta had left, according to Spain's interior minister.
Did the Ceuta crisis affect the Schengen area?
No, the Schengen space was never compromised, as Ceuta is not part of the Schengen agreement.
Was there any warning or intelligence before the Ceuta mass crossing?
Spanish intelligence reported there were no indications or warnings that a mass crossing into Ceuta was imminent.
What measures did Spain take after the Supreme Court ruling on migrant deportation?
Spain moved quickly to install a maritime barrier off Ceuta's coast to comply with the court's mandate regarding migrant deportations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Image for Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

Image for Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports

Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports

Image for AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says

AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says

Image for Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings

Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings

Image for Options market braces for $225 billion swing in SpaceX's value as earnings loom

Options market braces for $225 billion swing in SpaceX's value as earnings loom

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Italy to ask for EU-funded migrant centres at emergency EU talks on Ceuta
Italy to ask for EU-funded migrant centres at emergency EU talks on Ceuta
Image for Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last
Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last
Image for Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor
Image for French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
Image for Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Image for Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes
Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes
Image for Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack
Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack
Image for Russian soldier kills colleague and three civilians in Crimea
Russian soldier kills colleague and three civilians in Crimea
Image for Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say
Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say
Image for As Europe migration debate rages, Bologna businessman's death highlights human cost
As Europe migration debate rages, Bologna businessman's death highlights human cost
Image for Three crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk
Three crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk
Image for Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
View All Headlines Posts