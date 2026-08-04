Spain Applauded by EU Ministers for Handling Ceuta Border Crisis Efficiently

EU Ministers Recognize Spain's Response to Ceuta Border Incident

Aug 4 (Reuters) - An EU interior ministers' meeting to address the Ceuta mass border rush was constructive and member states recognised Madrid's "immediate and efficient" response, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Tuesday.

Migrant Movements and Schengen Implications

About 70,000 of the 72,000 migrants who entered Ceuta had left, Grande-Marlaska said, adding that the Schengen space was never compromised as the North African enclave is not included in the agreement.

Intelligence and Crisis Preparedness

According to Grande-Marlaska, Spanish intelligence had no indications a mass crossing into Ceuta was imminent.

Official Statements on the Crisis

"There was no report, no warning," he said. "Unfortunately, these things can happen, but let's also bear in mind that we're prepared to respond immediately to a crisis of this kind."

Government Actions and Legal Rulings

The minister added that Madrid had worked as fast as possible to install a maritime barrier off Ceuta's coast, following a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court in July mandating that migrants who arrived by swimming could not be immediately deported if no barrier was in place.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Javi West Larrañaga; Writing by Charlie Devereux; Editing by David Latona)