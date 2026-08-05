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German services downturn eases in July as demand picks up, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German services downturn eases in July as demand picks up, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Germany’s Service Sector Contraction Eases in July as PMI Hits 49.8

July PMI Data and Service Sector Performance

Marginal Contraction and Demand Trends

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Germany's service sector contracted only marginally in July as demand picked up slightly and new business rose for the first time in five months, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The final HCOB Germany services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 49.8 in July from 48.6 the month before, coming in slightly above an initial reading of 49.6. 

PMI Interpretation

A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction, and the closer it comes to that figure, the slower the rate of contraction.

Business Conditions and Employment

"Business conditions have steadied across the service sector, with not only business activity coming close to stabilising in July, but employment too," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Workforce and Job Losses

Workforce numbers slipped only slightly, with the rate of job losses easing for a third straight month and the weakest since the current run of cuts began at the start of the year.

New Business and Export Orders

Growth in New Business

New business edged back into growth after four months of decline - the first signs of a pick-up in demand since the outbreak of the Middle East war in late February, said Smith. 

Export Orders

Export orders still fell, but the drop was only marginal and the weakest in the current five-month sequence. 

Price Pressures and Inflation Outlook

Input and Output Price Trends

Price pressures intensified at the start of the third quarter: Input cost inflation rebounded from June's seven-month low, while output charge inflation accelerated for the first time in three months to its highest since April.

Inflation Uncertainty

Smith said that it was hard to predict the direction of inflation in the coming months due to volatility in global energy prices and supply chain uncertainties from the Iran war. 

Risks to Outlook

"Based on its recent direction of travel, the service sector looked well positioned to return to growth in the third quarter, but the recent flare-ups of hostilities in the Middle East show there are still substantial risks to the outlook," said Smith.        

Composite Output Index and Manufacturing

Germany's composite output index rose to 51.3 from 49.5, returning to growth for the first time since March, with the upturn driven by a marked rise in manufacturing production.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Services PMI edged up to 49.8 in July, marking the weakest contraction since earlier in the year with new business rising for the first time in five months (50‐point threshold) (marketscreener.com).
  • Composite PMI jumped to growth territory at 51.2 (later revised to 51.3), signifying a broader private‑sector recovery fueled by manufacturing strength (investing.com).
  • IFO sentiment indicators also improved: the ifo Business Climate Index rose in July with service sector expectations recovering, while Germany’s unemployment rate remained low at around 3.8 % in May (ifo.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German services PMI reading for July?
The German services PMI for July was 49.8, up from 48.6 in June.
Did new business increase in Germany's service sector?
Yes, new business in Germany's service sector rose in July for the first time in five months.
How did the composite output index change in July?
Germany's composite output index rose to 51.3 from 49.5, returning to growth for the first time since March.
What are the main risks to Germany's service sector outlook?
Volatility in global energy prices and supply chain uncertainties due to the Iran war pose substantial risks.
How did employment trends change in Germany's service sector?
Workforce numbers slipped only slightly and job losses were the weakest since the current run of cuts began.

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