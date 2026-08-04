GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Antisemitism in UK remains near record levels, charity says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Antisemitism in Britain Near Record Levels as Hate Incidents Surge in 2024

Rising Antisemitic Incidents and Community Response in Britain

Overview of Recent Antisemitic Incidents

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Antisemitism in Britain remains close to record levels, a charity which provides security for Jewish communities said on Wednesday, with almost 2,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of the year.

Notable Attacks in 2024

Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed on a street in the Golders Green area of north London in April in the most notable of the incidents, an attack which police are treating as a terrorism attack.

Arson and Other Hate Crimes

There was also a spate of arson attacks on Jewish synagogues and premises in London, including the torching of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer emergency service.

Statistical Trends and Analysis

In total, there were 1,926 anti-Jewish hate incidents between January and June, a rise of 21% percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters.

That was the second highest figure ever recorded for the first half of a year, the charity added.

Factors Contributing to the Surge

The CST said incidents had spiked following the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran in February, with the British authorities since accusing Tehran of using proxies to carry out attacks in Britain and across Europe. Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Community and Government Response

"These attacks should concern everyone who cares about Britain and the threats against it, whether state-directed from Iran, or internally driven by Islamist, far Right, far Left, or other ideological extremes," the CST's chief executive Mark Gardner said.

The incidents this year, which also followed an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, northern England, last October which left two Jewish worshippers dead, has left many Jews in Britain fearful.

Government Measures for Protection

Earlier this month, the British government said it would spend £250 million ($336.45 million) over the next three years to better protect Jewish communities, providing additional officers to help protect schools, synagogues and community centres.

"Antisemitism goes against our country's values and I will do everything in my power to protect our Jewish communities," policing minister Sarah Jones said.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The Community Security Trust (CST) logged 1,926 antisemitic incidents in H1 2026, a 21 % rise from H1 2025 and second-highest first‑half total ever recorded.
  • The April Golders Green stabbing—declared terrorism—and arson attacks on synagogues and Jewish ambulances underscore the severity of threats.
  • UK government is investing historic levels—over £250 million across three years—for policing, protective security grants, and counter‑terrorism measures to safeguard Jewish communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK in the first half of 2024?
A total of 1,926 anti-Jewish hate incidents were recorded between January and June 2024.
What prompted the recent spike in antisemitic incidents in Britain?
The spike followed the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran in February, with authorities accusing Tehran of sponsoring attacks.
What actions is the UK government taking to protect Jewish communities?
The government announced £250 million over three years to increase protection for Jewish communities, including more officers for schools, synagogues, and community centres.
Which area saw one of the most notable antisemitic attacks?
Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, in April in a high-profile incident.
Who reports and advises on Jewish community security in Britain?
The Community Security Trust (CST) reports on antisemitic incidents and advises Britain's Jewish communities on security.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades

Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades

Image for Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Image for Trading Day: The only way is up

Trading Day: The only way is up

Image for Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results

Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results

Image for SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

Image for Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child
Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to third child
Image for Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes
Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes
Image for Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies
Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies
Image for Gazans bury nearly a whole clan found in rubble in mass funeral for 112
Gazans bury nearly a whole clan found in rubble in mass funeral for 112
Image for Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities
Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities
Image for EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says
EU interior ministers' meeting over Ceuta crisis was 'constructive', Spain says
Image for Italy to ask for EU-funded migrant centres at emergency EU talks on Ceuta
Italy to ask for EU-funded migrant centres at emergency EU talks on Ceuta
Image for Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last
Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last
Image for Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor
Image for French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel
Image for Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Indonesia completes ferry fire rescue operation, five dead, agency says
Image for Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes
Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes
View All Headlines Posts