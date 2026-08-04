Antisemitism in Britain Near Record Levels as Hate Incidents Surge in 2024

Rising Antisemitic Incidents and Community Response in Britain

Overview of Recent Antisemitic Incidents

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Antisemitism in Britain remains close to record levels, a charity which provides security for Jewish communities said on Wednesday, with almost 2,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of the year.

Notable Attacks in 2024

Two Jewish worshippers were stabbed on a street in the Golders Green area of north London in April in the most notable of the incidents, an attack which police are treating as a terrorism attack.

Arson and Other Hate Crimes

There was also a spate of arson attacks on Jewish synagogues and premises in London, including the torching of four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer emergency service.

Statistical Trends and Analysis

In total, there were 1,926 anti-Jewish hate incidents between January and June, a rise of 21% percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain's estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters.

That was the second highest figure ever recorded for the first half of a year, the charity added.

Factors Contributing to the Surge

The CST said incidents had spiked following the start of the U.S. and Israeli war with Iran in February, with the British authorities since accusing Tehran of using proxies to carry out attacks in Britain and across Europe. Iran has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Community and Government Response

"These attacks should concern everyone who cares about Britain and the threats against it, whether state-directed from Iran, or internally driven by Islamist, far Right, far Left, or other ideological extremes," the CST's chief executive Mark Gardner said.

The incidents this year, which also followed an attack on a synagogue in Manchester, northern England, last October which left two Jewish worshippers dead, has left many Jews in Britain fearful.

Government Measures for Protection

Earlier this month, the British government said it would spend £250 million ($336.45 million) over the next three years to better protect Jewish communities, providing additional officers to help protect schools, synagogues and community centres.

"Antisemitism goes against our country's values and I will do everything in my power to protect our Jewish communities," policing minister Sarah Jones said.

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(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)