Wildberries Logistics Hub in Russia Catches Fire After Drone Attack

Details of the Incident and Its Impact

Drone Attack on Wildberries Logistics Hub

Aug 5 (Reuters) - A logistics hub of top Russian online retailer Wildberries caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack that injured one person, Tula regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Wildberries' Response to the Attack

Wildberries, which has seen over a dozen of its facilities damaged in drone attacks recently, confirmed the strike in a separate Telegram post and said it had evacuated people from the facility while redirecting delivery flows.

Additional Damage in Tula Region

Industrial and Residential Facilities Affected

Milyayev said two industrial facilities in the city of Novomoskovsk and in the Uzlovaya area, as well as two apartment buildings in another part of the Tula region, were also damaged.

Related Attacks in Kyiv

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Capital

Casualties and Damage in Kyiv

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from the air early on Wednesday, killing one person, injuring 24 and severely damaging buildings in several districts of the city of 3 million people.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)