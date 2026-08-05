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Headlines

Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Wildberries Logistics Hub in Russia Catches Fire After Drone Attack

Details of the Incident and Its Impact

Drone Attack on Wildberries Logistics Hub

Aug 5 (Reuters) - A logistics hub of top Russian online retailer Wildberries caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack that injured one person, Tula regional governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Telegram on Wednesday. 

Wildberries' Response to the Attack

Wildberries, which has seen over a dozen of its facilities damaged in drone attacks recently, confirmed the strike in a separate Telegram post and said it had evacuated people from the facility while redirecting delivery flows.

Additional Damage in Tula Region

Industrial and Residential Facilities Affected

Milyayev said two industrial facilities in the city of Novomoskovsk and in the Uzlovaya area, as well as two apartment buildings in another part of the Tula region, were also damaged. 

Related Attacks in Kyiv

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Capital

Casualties and Damage in Kyiv

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from the air early on Wednesday, killing one person, injuring 24 and severely damaging buildings in several districts of the city of 3 million people.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone strike on August 5 hit a Wildberries logistics hub in Tula region, injuring one and triggering a fire, as confirmed by regional authorities and the company.
  • This incident adds to a series of drone attacks on Wildberries depots, which have collectively damaged around 10% of its warehouse capacity, impacting delivery flows and small business operations.
  • Wildberries has been redirecting deliveries and evacuating personnel; Ukraine’s strategic drone campaign targets Russia’s domestic logistics network in retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Wildberries logistics hub in Tula?
The fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack according to Tula's regional governor.
Were there any injuries reported from the Wildberries hub incident?
Yes, one person was injured in the drone attack on the Wildberries logistics hub.
How did Wildberries respond to the drone strike?
Wildberries evacuated people from the facility and redirected delivery flows.
Were other facilities in Tula region affected by the drone attack?
Yes, two industrial facilities and two apartment buildings in other parts of Tula region were also damaged.
Has Wildberries experienced similar attacks before?
Yes, Wildberries has seen over a dozen of its facilities damaged in recent drone attacks.

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