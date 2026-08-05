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UK services sector returns to growth, optimism picks up, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK services sector returns to growth, optimism picks up, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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UK Services Sector Grows in July as PMI Rises and Business Optimism Improves

July PMI Data Signals Renewed Growth and Improved Outlook

Survey Results and Key Indicators

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's dominant services sector returned to growth last month as new orders picked up, according to a survey by S&P Global that showed expectations for activity in the next 12 months were the highest since before the start of the Iran war in February.   

The S&P Global UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), published on Wednesday, rose to 52.1 in July from 48.8 in June, its first growth since April and above an earlier provisional or flash reading of 51.8. 

Composite PMI and Sector Performance

The upward revision also lifted the composite PMI, which includes the smaller manufacturing industry, to 52.2 from 49.3, taking it above the 50 mark which divides growth from contraction for the first time since April.

Detailed Survey Highlights
  • S&P Global said the index of total new work among services firms rose to 50.8 in July from 47.6, the strongest since February, ending a four-month period of decline since the Iran war started
  • New export orders in the sector decreased for the fifth month in a row but at the mildest pace of that run
  • Services firms reported the weakest increase in input costs since February as a ceasefire in the Iran war pushed down oil and gas prices
  • Prices charged rose at the slowest rate in five months
  • The survey's employment gauge dropped for the 22nd consecutive month, equalling a run seen during the global financial crisis almost two decades ago although it was the softest pace of decline since October 2025
  • Business confidence was the highest since February

Expert Commentary and Outlook

"Stronger growth projections for the year ahead partly reflected hopes of de-escalating Middle East tensions and recent signs of easing inflationary pressures," said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • S&P Global UK Services PMI climbed to 52.1 in July from 48.8 in June, marking the first services growth since April and exceeding the flash estimate of 51.8 (investing.com).
  • Composite PMI (services plus manufacturing) rose to 52.2, lifting the UK back into overall private sector growth (investing.com).
  • New services orders strengthened to 50.8, the strongest level since February, while input cost inflation eased thanks to lower oil and gas prices amid a ceasefire in the Iran war (investing.com).
  • Employment in services continued to fall—for the 22nd month—but at the slowest pace since October 2025, while business confidence hit its highest level since February (investing.com).
  • ONS data show that services output grew by approximately 0.7%–0.8% in the three months to May 2026, illustrating the broader trend of services-driven economic growth (ons.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current PMI for the UK services sector?
The S&P Global UK Services PMI rose to 52.1 in July, indicating a return to growth.
What factors contributed to increased business optimism?
Business optimism increased due to hopes of de-escalating Middle East tensions and signs of easing inflationary pressures.
How did new orders perform in the UK services sector?
New orders rose to 50.8 in July, the strongest since February, ending a four-month decline.
What happened to employment in the UK services sector?
The employment gauge dropped for the 22nd consecutive month but at the softest pace since October 2025.
How did input costs and prices charged change in July?
Input costs had the weakest increase since February, and prices charged rose at the slowest rate in five months.

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