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Headlines

Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defense

Russia Hits Ukrainian Military-Linked Vessels and Port Facilities Off Black Sea

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime and Port Infrastructure

Attacks on Vessels in Mykolaiv and Odesa

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces on Tuesday struck three vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and another in the Black Sea off Odesa that were being used "in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Strikes on Chornomorsk Port Facilities

Container Terminal and Warehouse Targeted

In the port of Chornomorsk, Russian forces also struck a container terminal and a warehouse storing drones and drone components, it said.

Verification and Reporting

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The reported strikes are part of a broader Russian campaign targeting Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure and shipping routes, including prior hits on Odesa, Izmail and Mykolaiv ports to degrade Ukraine’s export capacity (internazionale.it).
  • Wednesday’s attacks follow a recent deadly drone assault on Mykolaiv port that killed one and damaged several civilian vessels, underscoring growing threats to maritime activity (internazionale.it).
  • Independent verification of Russia’s claims remains unavailable; the strikes reflect strategic efforts to disrupt Ukrainian logistics and economic resilience amid escalating maritime conflict (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What locations were targeted by Russian forces in this attack?
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-linked vessels in the port of Mykolaiv, in the Black Sea off Odesa, and targeted port facilities in Chornomorsk.
What kinds of facilities did Russia claim to target?
Russia claimed to hit a container terminal and a warehouse storing drones and drone components in Chornomorsk.
Were the claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry independently verified?
No, Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.
How many vessels were reportedly hit by Russian forces?
Russian forces said they struck three vessels in Mykolaiv and one in the Black Sea off Odesa.

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