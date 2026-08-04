Russia Hits Ukrainian Military-Linked Vessels and Port Facilities Off Black Sea
Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Maritime and Port Infrastructure
Attacks on Vessels in Mykolaiv and Odesa
MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces on Tuesday struck three vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and another in the Black Sea off Odesa that were being used "in the interests of the Ukrainian military," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Strikes on Chornomorsk Port Facilities
Container Terminal and Warehouse Targeted
In the port of Chornomorsk, Russian forces also struck a container terminal and a warehouse storing drones and drone components, it said.
Verification and Reporting
Independent Verification
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan)