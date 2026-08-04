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Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, trigger fires

Details of the Missile Attack on Kyiv

Initial Strikes and Resulting Fires

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, triggering fires in a 20-storey apartment block and other buildings, the city's mayor said.

Impact on Residential Areas

"In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a 20-story residential building, likely due to a missile hit," Vitali Klitschko said, referring to a northern suburb of the city of 3 million.

He said debris from a fallen missile had landed next to a residential building and there were also reports of a fire in another apartment block. A large blaze had broken out on the city's outskirts.

Warehouse Fires and Ongoing Danger

The city's military administration, writing on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had been set ablaze in two districts.

Official Warnings and Safety Concerns

"The danger remains high," the administration's post said.

There was no indication of casualties in the attack.

Response and Aftermath

Air Defence Actions

Reuters witnesses said explosions had been heard throughout the city. Klitschko said air defence units were in action to repel the assault.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyiv was targeted with ballistic missiles in a pre‑dawn strike, activating air‑defence systems, as reported by Mayor Klitschko via Telegram (brecorder.com)
  • This strike follows a pattern of intensified Russian attacks on Kyiv, with previous barrages inflicting significant casualties and exposing gaps in Ukraine’s Patriot missile inventory (investing.com)
  • Ukraine continues to call for increased Western air‑defence support, as repeated missile and drone attacks highlight the critical need for more interceptors to protect its capital (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of missiles did Russian forces use in the attack on Kyiv?
Russian forces used ballistic missiles in the attack on Kyiv.
Who confirmed the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv?
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed the ballistic missile attack.
How did Kyiv respond to the missile attack?
Air defence units in Kyiv were activated and in operation during the attack.
Where was the attack on Kyiv reported?
The attack was reported on Telegram by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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