Princess Eugenie Announces Birth of Third Child with Jack Brooksbank

Royal Family News and Background

Birth Announcement

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Princess Eugenie, a niece of King ​Charles, announced on Tuesday the birth of her ‌third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Family Details

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the monarch's disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ⁠his ​ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, already has two sons, August, ​who was born in February 2021, and Ernest, born in June 2023.

Official Statements

"Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie," Eugenie said in a post on Instagram.

A separate post by the royal family's official account on X added: "Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news."

Personal and Public Life

Marriage and Family Ties

Eugenie ​married marketing executive Brooksbank at Windsor Castle ⁠in 2018.

Controversies and Public Scrutiny

The status of the princess, the 12th in line to the ​British throne, has faced scrutiny since the fall from grace of her father over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February by police on suspicion of ​misconduct in public office, having been ​stripped of all his titles, ​his mansion and any public involvement with the family. He denies wrongdoing and has said he regrets his friendship with Epstein.

Recent Public Appearances

While Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have been absent from most prominent public royal occasions since, they did appear with other senior royals at the wedding of their cousin Peter Phillips in June.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William James and Toby Chopra)