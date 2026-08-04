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Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy puts all major cities on highest alert as heatwave intensifies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Italy Places All 27 Major Cities on Highest Red Alert Amid Heatwave

Nationwide Red Alert Issued as Heatwave Intensifies

Escalation of Heat Alerts Across Italy

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy is placing all its 27 major cities under its highest heat alert on Thursday, as the country's fourth heatwave of the summer intensifies, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Twenty-five cities were put on red alert on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the only two currently on a lesser amber alert, Messina and Reggio Calabria in the far south of the country, moving up to the maximum level on Thursday.

Understanding the Red Alert System

A red alert indicates a potential health emergency with prolonged high temperatures posing a serious health risk to the entire population, including young and healthy people.

Guidelines and Recommendations for Residents

Local authorities urged residents in affected areas to avoid exposure to heat and direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., stay indoors where possible and drink plenty of fluids.

Historical Context and Meteorological Factors

A spokesperson at the health ministry said it was the first time this year that all 27 cities had been issued with a red alert, but could not confirm if this had ever happened in previous years.

Temperatures have climbed to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas of Italy and little relief is expected before the weekend. Forecasters say the heatwave is being fuelled by a North African anticyclone that has strengthened over the Mediterranean and stretched across much of Europe.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Alvise ArmelliniEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the first time in 2026 that all 27 major Italian cities are simultaneously under red alert, underscoring the unprecedented scope of the heat emergency (salute.gov.it).
  • Italy’s heat‑warning system issues daily bulletins for 27 cities from May to September, with alerts updated at 11 a.m. for the next 24–72 hours (salute.gov.it).
  • The ongoing heatwave is being fuelled by a North African anticyclone, a recurring driver of extreme summer heat in Southern Europe (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Italy placed all major cities on red alert?
Italy has placed all 27 major cities on red alert due to an intensifying heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 40°C and significant health risks.
What does a red alert mean during a heatwave in Italy?
A red alert signals a potential health emergency, with high temperatures posing serious risks to the entire population, including healthy individuals.
Which cities were upgraded to red alert?
Messina and Reggio Calabria in the far south, previously on amber alert, will join the other 25 cities on red alert.
What precautions are Italian authorities recommending?
Authorities advise avoiding outdoor activity during peak heat, staying indoors where possible, and drinking plenty of fluids.
What is causing the current heatwave in Italy?
The heatwave is fueled by a North African anticyclone that has strengthened over the Mediterranean region.

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