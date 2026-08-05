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Euro zone services revival drives activity in July but outlook clouded by Iran war, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone services revival drives activity in July but outlook clouded by Iran war, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Euro Zone PMI Rises in July as Services Rebound; Geopolitical Risks Weigh

Euro Zone Business Activity Surges Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity jumped to an eight-month high in July as a rebound in services joined a strengthening manufacturing sector, but the uncertain trajectory of the Middle East conflict continued to cloud the outlook, a survey showed.

PMI Data Highlights

The S&P Global Euro Zone Composite PMI - which combines services and manufacturing surveys - rose to 52.0 in July from the neutral mark in June, a tad above a preliminary estimate of 51.9. It was the first time in expansion territory since March.

Readings above 50.0 indicate growth in activity.

Expert Commentary

"July's final PMI adds to a picture of encouraging resilience of the euro zone economy amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, but also underscores how the business climate is being steered by the changing geopolitical landscape," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sector Performance and Regional Trends

New Orders and Export Activity

Overall new orders — a key measure of demand — rose at their fastest pace since November, driven by a rebound in services new business combined with a slight pick-up in factory order growth. Export orders remained weak although the pace of decline was the softest in just over a year.

Services Sector Recovery

The S&P Global Services PMI climbed to a five-month high of 51.7 in July from 49.4, just above a preliminary estimate of 51.6 and signalling the sector's first expansion since March.

Country-Specific Performance

Germany, Italy, Spain, and France

July's upturn was broad-based across the euro zone. Germany recorded its first rise in private sector output since March while Italy and Spain both saw stronger growth. Spain stood out, posting its best performance in more than a year and a half. France remained the outlier, with activity continuing to contract, though at a slower pace.

Employment, Confidence, and Inflation

Labour Market and Business Sentiment

Employment stabilised in July, ending a six-month run of job losses. Business confidence rose to a five-month high, though it remained below levels seen before the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran in late February.

Price Pressures and Inflation Outlook

On prices, input cost inflation eased to a five-month low and output price inflation slipped to its softest since March, offering some relief to consumers and policymakers. Both gauges, however, remained elevated relative to historical survey averages.

Inflation across countries using the euro rose to 2.9% in July from 2.8% a month earlier, official data showed last week. The reading added to the likelihood of another European Central Bank interest rate hike which could add to pressure on demand as households curtail spending.

Monetary Policy Expectations

The ECB will lift its key deposit rate in September, a Reuters poll predicted last month.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro area composite PMI rose to 52.0 in July—the first expansion since March—led by services delivering a five‑month high of 51.7, and new orders grew fastest since November, with exports losing less momentum.
  • However, the Middle East conflict continues to weigh heavily: it’s disrupted energy supply, sustained inflation pressures, and amplified uncertainty—prompting forecasts for slower growth (around 0.9 % in 2026) and persistent inflation (~3 %) amid stagflation risks.
  • Though the PMI rebound shows resilience, easing cost pressures (input inflation at five‑month low) and renewed business confidence, elevated inflation (~2.9 %) and ECB expectations of a September rate hike underscore policy‑growth tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Euro zone Composite PMI reading for July?
The S&P Global Euro Zone Composite PMI rose to 52.0 in July, up from 50.0 in June, indicating expansion.
What drove the increase in Euro zone business activity in July?
The increase was driven by a rebound in the services sector and improved manufacturing orders.
How did Middle East tensions affect the Euro zone outlook?
Uncertainty from ongoing conflict in the Middle East continued to cloud the Euro zone’s economic outlook.
What was the inflation rate in the Euro zone in July?
Inflation in the Euro zone rose to 2.9% in July from 2.8% in June.
Will the European Central Bank raise interest rates?
A Reuters poll predicts the ECB will likely raise its key deposit rate in September, adding pressure on demand.

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