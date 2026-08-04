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Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Finance Sports Funding Olympics Winter Sports United Kingdom

UK Announces Record £33 Million Funding for Winter Olympic Athletes

Record Investment Fuels British Winter Sports Ambitions

Unprecedented Success at Milano-Cortina Olympic Games

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Olympic and Paralympic winter sports athletes will receive a record £33 million funding package in the cycle leading up to Alpes 2030 after enjoying unprecedented success at this year's Games, funding body UK Sport said on Tuesday.

The three gold medals at this year's Milano-Cortina Olympic Games was the best total for Britain, who had never returned from any previous Games with more than one.

Highlights of British Achievements

"Milano-Cortina showed what British winter sport is capable of, with incredible performances across more sports than ever before, our best-ever Winter Olympic medal haul and a nation gripped by the amazing feats of our athletes," Kate Baker, Director of Performance and People at UK Sport, said.

"With another Winter Games on European soil and an incredibly talented crop of athletes, we're excited by what's possible over the next four years."

Britain's five medals at the Milano-Cortina Games equalled a national record, while there were also a record number of top 10 finishes across a range of events.

Medal Winners and Notable Performances

Britain's three gold medals were for Matt Weston in men's skeleton and mixed team skeleton alongside Tabitha Stoecker plus Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale in mixed snowboard cross.

Breakdown of the Funding Package

The initial funding package for the last Olympics cycle was £24.2 million, although that rose to around £30 million.

Allocation to Key Sports

Bobsleigh and skeleton, in which Britain has a long-established reputation, will receive £10 million, while curling, another sport Britain excels at, will receive £6 million.

Another £12.5 million is ring-fenced to support Britain's snow sports athletes, although this money will not be routed through GB Snowsport which is facing an independent review into its governance of the sports.

Future Plans and Governance

"It is intended that the new delivery model will be confirmed later this year to allow funding to flow seamlessly into the Alpes 2030 cycle," a statement read.

"This would allow snowsport athletes to be protected and to continue to benefit from public funding."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • A £33 million funding package marks a national record for Britain’s winter Olympic cycle.
  • Investment boosts include £10 million for bobsleigh and skeleton, £6 million for curling, and £12.5 million ring‑fenced for snow sports.
  • This follows Britain’s unprecedented Milano‑Cortina success: three golds, five medals total and a record 24 top‑10 finishes, underscoring UK Sport’s strategic confidence heading into Alpes 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding will Britain's winter athletes receive?
Britain's Olympic and Paralympic winter athletes will receive a record £33 million in funding for the cycle leading up to the Alpes 2030 Games.
What was Britain's medal record at the Milano-Cortina Games?
Britain achieved three gold medals and a total of five medals, matching their best-ever medal haul at the Winter Olympics.
Which sports will receive the most funding?
Bobsleigh and skeleton will receive £10 million, and curling will receive £6 million from the funding package.
Why is GB Snowsport not receiving direct funding?
£12.5 million is ring-fenced for snow sports athletes but will not be routed through GB Snowsport due to an independent review into the body's governance.
When will the new funding delivery model be confirmed?
The new delivery model for distributing funding to winter athletes is expected to be confirmed later this year.

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