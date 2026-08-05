Russia Claims Strikes on 7 Ukrainian Warehouses and Black Sea Cargo Ships

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions Against Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it had struck seven logistics centres in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight used to store or distribute dual-use goods and drone components, and that its forces had hit three cargo ships in the Black Sea.

Verification and Impact of the Strikes

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions about the nature of the goods that were stored at the targeted sites.

The strikes, which Ukrainian officials said had killed at least 14 people, were part of an intensifying bombing campaign against what Russia says are targets related to Ukraine's drone forces.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks and Russian Response

Ukrainian drones have attacked at least 20 warehouses belonging to Russia's biggest e-commerce retailer Wildberries since July 18, destroying a number of them, while also continuing to strike Russian oil refineries. Kyiv says it is "bringing the war home" to ordinary Russians and seeking to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the conflict.

Details of the Logistics Centres Targeted

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had hit four logistics centres in the Ukrainian capital, including the Nova Poshta innovation terminal and logistics centre which it called the largest automated sorting centre for dual-use components - items that have both civilian and potential military applications.

Weapons and Methods Used in the Strikes

The ministry said its forces had used ground-launched missiles and long-range strike drones. It said Russia had also struck three warehouses in the region surrounding Kyiv, including another major Nova Poshta sorting complex which it said stored aircraft-style drones and their components.

Black Sea Cargo Ship Strikes

Location and Alleged Purpose of the Ships

The three cargo ships that Russia struck were hit south of the port of Odesa, the Defence Ministry said. It said, without providing evidence, that they been delivering weapons and military hardware for the Ukrainian military.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in MoscowAdditional reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan)