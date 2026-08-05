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Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian warehouses storing drone components - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian warehouses storing drone components

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Markets Defense Ukraine Conflict

Russia Claims Strikes on 7 Ukrainian Warehouses and Black Sea Cargo Ships

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions Against Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it had struck seven logistics centres in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight used to store or distribute dual-use goods and drone components, and that its forces had hit three cargo ships in the Black Sea.

Verification and Impact of the Strikes

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions about the nature of the goods that were stored at the targeted sites.

The strikes, which Ukrainian officials said had killed at least 14 people, were part of an intensifying bombing campaign against what Russia says are targets related to Ukraine's drone forces.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks and Russian Response

Ukrainian drones have attacked at least 20 warehouses belonging to Russia's biggest e-commerce retailer Wildberries since July 18, destroying a number of them, while also continuing to strike Russian oil refineries. Kyiv says it is "bringing the war home" to ordinary Russians and seeking to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the conflict.

Details of the Logistics Centres Targeted

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had hit four logistics centres in the Ukrainian capital, including the Nova Poshta innovation terminal and logistics centre which it called the largest automated sorting centre for dual-use components - items that have both civilian and potential military applications.

Weapons and Methods Used in the Strikes

The ministry said its forces had used ground-launched missiles and long-range strike drones. It said Russia had also struck three warehouses in the region surrounding Kyiv, including another major Nova Poshta sorting complex which it said stored aircraft-style drones and their components.

Black Sea Cargo Ship Strikes

Location and Alleged Purpose of the Ships

The three cargo ships that Russia struck were hit south of the port of Odesa, the Defence Ministry said. It said, without providing evidence, that they been delivering weapons and military hardware for the Ukrainian military.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in MoscowAdditional reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia says its forces targeted seven logistics centres used for dual‑use and drone components near Kyiv, plus three cargo ships in the Black Sea, though Reuters could not verify those claims.
  • Ukraine reported at least 14 fatalities from the strikes and continues its drone campaign against Russian commercial logistics hubs like Wildberries, which it alleges support Russia’s drone and navigation production.
  • Ukraine’s attacks on Wildberries warehouses since mid‑July have hit a significant portion of the company’s logistics capacity—about 10%—and underscore Kyiv’s strategy to ‘bring the war home’ by targeting Russian economic infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia claim to target in Kyiv and its surrounding region?
Russia claimed it struck seven logistics centres used to store or distribute drone components and dual-use goods in Kyiv and the surrounding region.
Were any cargo ships hit by Russia in the recent strikes?
Yes, Russia claimed its forces struck three cargo ships south of Odesa, alleging the ships were delivering military hardware to Ukraine.
What Ukrainian infrastructure was specifically mentioned as being targeted?
Russia stated that it struck the Nova Poshta innovation terminal and logistics centre, which it called the largest automated sorting centre for dual-use components.
How many casualties were reported from these strikes?
Ukrainian officials said that at least 14 people were killed in the recent strikes.
What are dual-use goods mentioned in the context of the strikes?
Dual-use goods are items that have both civilian and potential military applications, and Russia claims these were stored in the targeted warehouses.

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