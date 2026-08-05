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Afghan boxer accused of killing British woman in Athens to appear in court - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Afghan boxer accused of killing British woman in Athens to appear in court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Crime International Legal

Afghan Boxer to Appear in Athens Court Over British Woman's Death Case

Details Surrounding the Death of Elisabeth Jane Ross

Discovery of the Body

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A 26-year old professional boxer from Afghanistan accused of killing a Scottish woman whose body was found in a suitcase in central Athens last month will appear in court on Wednesday, two police officials said.

Police have identified the victim as Elisabeth Jane Ross, 38, an aid worker who had been missing since July 15. 

Ross' body, wrapped in black fabric, was found on July 18 in a green suitcase left in an abandoned construction site in the busy Kypseli neighbourhood, where the suspect lived.

Post-Mortem Examination

A post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death due to decomposition, but did not rule out asphyxiation, one official said. 

Suspect's Background and Arrest

The suspect, a professional boxer according to his wife, was born in Afghanistan. He had been granted asylum and was involved in volunteer work with the victim, according to the police officials. He was arrested on Sunday and will appear in court on Wednesday as a first chance to to respond to the charges. 

Suspect's Statement

The suspect denies the murder accusations, one of the officials said. He told police he found Ross' body in an apartment bathroom, panicked, placed it in a suitcase and tried to dispose of it. 

Legal Proceedings and Charges

He faces manslaughter, robbery and illegal gun possession charges after police found a knife and a replica pistol in his apartment, the official said. Those charges could change as the case develops. 

Financial Evidence

Police say he used Ross' bank card to withdraw money after her death and may have used her phone to send messages suggesting she was alive. 

Court Appearance Details

He is due to appear before a prosecutor at 0700 GMT. 

Background of Elisabeth Jane Ross

Ross, a certified psychotherapist and volunteer aid worker with Christian and refugee organisations, arrived in Greece on June 29, one of the officials said. 

She initially stayed at a friend's flat in Piraeus before moving to a central Athens flat managed by a non-governmental organisation. The suspect and his 28-year-old wife, a U.S. national, held keys to the flat. 

On July 15, Ross planned to return to her friend's home in Piraeus. No one in her circle had seen or spoken to her since then. 

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • A 26‑year‑old Afghan boxer, granted asylum, is charged with the death of 38‑year‑old Scottish aid worker Elisabeth Jane Ross; her decomposed body was discovered in a suitcase on July 18 in central Athens (apnews.com).
  • The suspect denies homicide, claiming he discovered the body and, out of panic, concealed it in a suitcase; investigators cite cellphone and bank‑card use to suggest possible deception or foul play (reddit.com).
  • He is scheduled to appear in court today (August 5, 2026) for initial charges including manslaughter, robbery and illegal weapons possession; charges may evolve as the investigation continues (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the Athens suitcase murder case?
The victim was Elisabeth Jane Ross, a 38-year-old Scottish aid worker.
What charges does the Afghan boxer face in Athens?
He faces manslaughter, robbery, and illegal gun possession charges.
When was Elisabeth Jane Ross last seen alive?
Ross was last seen on July 15, planning to return to her friend's home in Piraeus.
How was Elisabeth Jane Ross' body discovered?
Her body was found wrapped in black fabric inside a suitcase in an abandoned construction site.
What did the suspect say about the allegations?
The suspect denies the murder accusations, claiming he panicked after finding Ross' body.

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